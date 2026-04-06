Helmut Marko is not retired after all as Red Bull reveal driver talks

The Austrian legend of the sport is still in the picture

The F1 legend that is Helmut Marko is not really retired after all, according to Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies.

The 82-year-old senior adviser to the likes of four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen officially exited the sport at the end of the 2025 season.

But according to Mekies, Dr Marko continues to play an important role behind the scenes with both the Formula 1 drivers and the junior program, he remains very much accessible for advice and guidance.

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Marko stepped away in December after more than two decades at the helm of Red Bull’s highly acclaimed junior program, a role in which he reported directly to Red Bull's top management.

During his tenure, he played a key role in spotting talents like Verstappen, Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz. While Guillaume Rocquelin now leads the development of emerging talent, Marko’s influence still resonates throughout the organisation.

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Marko Is just around the corner

Although the former chief advisor no longer attends every Grand Prix, he still keeps in touch with the current driver lineup with Mekies admitting that the lines of communication remain open.

“I’m pretty sure they still speak with each other - maybe not at seven in the morning [Marko is famed for his early morning calls], but certainly later in the day,” he explained during an interview with Beyond The Grid.

“Helmut is always ready for us. I talk with him, they talk with him - I know we all have conversations with him and benefit from his guidance, even if he isn’t regularly seen on the circuit.”

Mekies believes it’s impossible to simply erase Marko’s impact, reasoning: “You can’t just close the book on Helmut, who built this junior program with incredible success over two decades. We continue to benefit from his legacy and, as I mentioned, he’s just around the corner when we need him.”

Marko exit was big for Verstappen

For Verstappen, Marko’s departure hit especially hard. The four-time world champion has, in the past, described the former advisor as a second father. When Marko called after last year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi to share news of his imminent retirement, it prompted an emotional conversation.

Earlier this season, Verstappen confirmed that their bond remains as strong as ever - evidenced by their regular lunches, where their chats have increasingly turned to life outside of Formula 1.

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