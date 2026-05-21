Red Bull F1 Crocs hit the shelves as fans rush to buy must-have merch

Get your Red Bull Crocs before it's too late!

Today marks the UK release date for the hottest F1 merchandise collaboration of 2026—Oracle Red Bull Racing X Crocs!

Just as the stars of the F1 2026 grid are preparing to take to the track for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, UK fans will finally be able to get their hands on the new collaboration available now on the Crocs UK website.

Who knows? Maybe even four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will be repping his team's new merchandise at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ready to take on the sprint weekend in sport mode.

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So, what does the limited edition collection consist of and how can UK fans get their hands on a pair of Red Bull Crocs? Find all the information about the exciting partnership below.

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Red Bull F1 Crocs on sale now

The new Crocs collection in partnership with Red Bull consists of two special-edition pairs of shoes, ideal for watching a race weekend from home or for camping out at events such as the upcoming British GP.

The new releases feature a Red Bull-themed design, heavily inspired by the engineering and precision of F1, but fear not, if you’re not in the market for a new pair of Crocs but still want to show your support for the energy drink giants, they’ve even made brand new Red Bull F1 Jibbitz.

The Crocs x Oracle Red Bull Racing Collection offers the perfect mix of sports and lifestyle, balancing the pursuit of speed with the comfort and bold approach to footwear that Crocs has become known for.

The polarising brand will be sure to win over Red Bull fans around the globe with their new footwear collection and Oracle Red Bull Racing Jibbitz charms, which are on sale now for £16.99.

They are customisable and collectible, offering fans the chance to add a splash of the Red Bull flair to any items from the everyday Crocs collections.

The new collection in full. Image Credit: Red Bull Racing 2026 ORBR x Crocs

The Crocs releases in partnership with Red Bull F1 mark the debut of both the Crocband Clog and the Classic Runner as key silhouettes in a collaboration, with two options for F1 fans to choose from.

First there is the Crocband Clog option inspired by the design of the Red Bull Racing F1 car. For £95 you can have your very own pair of aerodynamic winged Crocs that even feature wheel detailing and a halo.

Alternatively, there is the Classic Runner version, which retails at £85. Once again, this design takes inspiration from racing silhouettes and motorsport utility, featuring a sleek body, cushioned comfort, and a gum rubber outsole built for extra grip.

But hurry, the classic design in particular is already selling out!

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