F1 has collaborated with an iconic board game brand, releasing a new game for F1 fans to get stuck into.

Hasbro are one of the most famous board game creators, and are the brand behind the likes of Cluedo, Risk, Trivial Pursuit and, of course Monopoly.

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Monopoly is classically speaking a multiplayer economics-themed board game, where players have to own properties and make as much money as possible.

There are so many editions of the board game these days, including most geographical locations in England as well as the likes of Friends and Simpsons editions.

Now, F1 has partnered with Hasbro to create an F1 Monopoly, but there are many differences compared to the classic game as it turns into more of a race in classic F1 style.

Players race around every location on the calendar, battling for championship points and wins as the season goes on. Instead of collecting $200 when passing GO, players choose their favourite F1 team and race their helmet tokens around the board’s central track, competing to win the Monopoly Grand Prix.

The board game is available to be pre-ordered through The Entertainer for £40, with the full release coming on July 15.

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Image Credit: Monopoly x F1

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F1 launches Monopoly game!

Emily Prazer, F1's chief commercial officer said of the partnership with Hasbro: “Monopoly is one of the most iconic and best-loved board games in the world, so we’re thrilled to bring a Formula 1 twist to such a classic.

“This edition captures the excitement and competitiveness of the sport in a fun, accessible way, and we’re confident fans of all ages will love going head-to-head with their friends and family when they take to the grid and compete in the Monopoly grand prix.”

Meanwhile, Hasbro President Billy Lagor said: “Formula 1 is one of the most iconic sports properties in the world, and we’re excited to bring the adrenaline of race day - roaring engines, pit lane drama, and split-second strategy - into a game night experience.

“We’ve reimagined the classic Monopoly experience through the lens of F1: the circuits, the rivalries, the relentless pursuit of the podium to create something that feels authentic to both worlds - a game that F1 fans and Monopoly fans alike can sit down to and immediately feel at home.

“The collaboration between our teams produced something genuinely special, and I think fans on both sides are going to feel that the moment they open the box.”

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