Ferrari have emerged as F1’s wealthiest team in 2025, but there are two more teams who are reaching for their crown.

It is no surprise that the legendary outfit boasts the highest valuation, after all they have the prestigious accolade of being the most successful F1 team of all time and have secured 15 drivers’ titles and 16 constructors’ championships.

Furthermore in 2024, Ferrari acquired the signature of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, a deal that promised additional revenue just in exposure and sponsorship alone.

While their maiden campaign together has failed to yield success, this hasn’t harmed Ferrari’s valuation in 2025 with Sportico reporting they are the wealthiest F1 team with a valuation of $6.4billion.

The wealth of all 10 F1 teams was based on calculations and interviews with those knowledgeable of F1 finances, including team owners, executives, sports bankers, attorneys and investors.

Ferrari lead their F1 rivals for the third consecutive year, but their nearest rivals Mercedes and McLaren, are starting to catch up to them.

Mercedes earned the second highest valuation of $5.88billion and 2025 constructors’ champions McLaren emerged third with $4.73billion. Both Mercedes and McLaren closed the gap at the top with their values rising by 49 per cent and 78 per cent from 2024 respectively, compared to 34 per cent for Ferrari.

In September, McLaren Racing completed a stake sale that reached a value of $4.1billion, with Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and investment group CYVN Holdings acquiring a further 30 per cent stake in the enterprise.

A graph shows the 2025 values of the F1 teams

Why do F1 team valuations continue to increase?

Elsewhere, the team of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull, entered the list in fourth with a valuation of $4.32billion, a rise of 23 per cent from the previous year.

Haas may have only placed last in the list with a valuation of $1.68bn, but that was still a marked increase from 2024, rising by 65 per cent.

Not a single F1 team lost value from 2024, with the 10 teams on the 2025 grid worth $3.42 billion on average, an increase of 48 per cent from a year ago and more than doubling their 2023 valuations, when the average was $1.61billion.

The report identifies the scarcity factor which has contributed to rising valuations, not just in F1 but in every professional major sports league. As more billionaires are created across the world each year, the number of top-level sports team assets remains relatively fixed, meaning the small number of 10 F1 teams are scarce assets.

F1’s global expansion also created more opportunity for the sport to reach wider investors and sponsors, with F1’s fan base rising to 827million, as per Nielsen Sports. It is easy to link this to Liberty Media and the Drive to Survive phenomenon, with the fan base up 63 per cent versus 2018.

The new demographic of the F1 fan base also makes the sport more attractive for marketers, with viewers being younger - 43 per cent are under the age of 35 - and 42 per cent being female.

How much are F1 teams worth?

Position Team Valuation 1 Ferrari $6.4bn 2 Mercedes $5.88bn 3 McLaren $4.73bn 4 Red Bull $4.32bn 5 Aston Martin $3.0bn 6 Williams $2.14bn 7 Alpine $2.08bn 8 Racing Bulls $2.05bn 9 Sauber $1.88bn 10 Haas $1.68bn

