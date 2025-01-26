Hamilton sets ANOTHER F1 record following Ferrari arrival

Lewis Hamilton has set another Formula 1 record following his Ferrari debut after an astonishing figure has been released.

The seven-time world champion will attempt to chase down the most elusive record of all at Ferrari, and fight for an eighth world title.

However, Hamilton will have tough competition if Ferrari provide a race winning car, with Charles Leclerc also in the hunt for his first drivers’ title in F1.

The Monegasque driver has already enjoyed eight wins with Ferrari, three of which were achieved last year, including an iconic home win around the streets of Monte Carlo and a Monza victory.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc enjoyed three victories in 2024

Hamilton bests Leclerc after Ferrari arrival

Leclerc’s 2024 Italian Grand Prix win was his second with Ferrari at their home circuit, however the scenes from the Tifosi following his victory were no less spectacular.

The moment was captured in an iconic selfie with Leclerc and the crowd behind him, a post that garnered a staggering 4.1 million likes on Instagram, the most likes of any F1 post at the time.

However, Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari has promptly smashed that record with the picture of the champion outside of Maranello achieving 5.5 million likes.

The 40-year-old’s arrival at Ferrari did not disappoint, with Hamilton not only meeting the team but donning his red racesuit for the first time.

Hamilton also took part in a test around their private Fiorano circuit on Wednesday, where he completed his first Ferrari laps in their 2023 car the SF-23.

The next glimpse of Hamilton in a Ferrari will be for further test days at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 28, 29 and 30.

