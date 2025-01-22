Hamilton CRASH revealed by F1 team boss

A Formula 1 team boss has shared details of Lewis Hamilton's involvement in a dramatic crash.

Hamilton is set to embark on his maiden campaign at Ferrari, having made the move to the Italian giants from Mercedes in the off-season.

The 40-year-old will team up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia this year as he targets an elusive eighth world title, having endured three seasons of frustration at his former employers.

Hamilton is set to make his first appearance in a Ferrari car at the team's private test track in Fiorano, albeit in their 2023 car, and will complete further testing in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Hamilton made his final appearance for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton begins Ferrari era

The seven-time world champion was unable to participate in the 2024 post-season tyre test in Abu Dhabi last December, after he embarked on a farewell tour with Mercedes.

Hamilton has been eager to share his excitement about the prospect of lining up for Ferrari in 2025, but also admitted it was an incredibly difficult decision to leave Mercedes, with whom he won six drivers' championships.

His shock departure was also felt by his former boss Toto Wolff, who spent much of last season trying to find a replacement for the Brit, with Kimi Antonelli eventually selected.

Despite Hamilton's decision to join a main rival on the grid, Wolff has had nothing but praise for his ex-driver, both personally and professionally.

Hamilton and Wolff enjoyed great success at Mercedes

While their relationship remains strong, the Austrian has opened up on an incident which put it firmly to the test.

In 2018, Hamilton swapped F1 for Moto GP as he took motorsport legend Valentino Rossi's Yamaha YZF-R1 for a test run in Jerez, Spain.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Wolff said he was stunned to discover his star man had experienced a fall on the track.

“I had to give permission," he said. "Lewis is the annoying kid in school who does everything right and fast.

“They went testing in Jerez with my head of strategy. I couldn't get hold of him for two days.

"Calling Lewis my engineer picks up and says: ‘All is good and fine. We just finished biking and whatever you hear, he is all fine'.

“Of course, he fell, but he was only four seconds off the MotoGP pros. It was unbelievable - the body feeling he has is what makes him a champion."

