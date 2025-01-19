Hamilton Ferrari FAIRYTALE predicted as F1 legend tipped for major success

A 'fairytale' prediction has been made regarding Lewis Hamilton's stunning switch to Ferrari.

The seven-time champion joins new team-mate Charles Leclerc in what many consider the most exciting driver transfer in the sport's modern history.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Hamilton update revealed as star announces RETIREMENT verdict

READ MORE: Horner makes shock reveal as Red Bull brace for team principal EXIT

After 12 years, six drivers' titles and eight constructors' championships with Mercedes, Hamilton has opted for a team switch, with dreams of achieving a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship still at the forefront of his mind.

Hamilton's public debut racing in red was recently announced by the FIA following the official confirmation of the 2025 calendar.

The 40-year-old will make his first race appearance with his new team at the 2025 season opener in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix weekend set to take place between March 14 and 16.

Felipe Massa (centre) was partnered with Rob Smedley as his race engineer at Ferrari

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Wolff reveals stress factor in health update

Lewis Hamilton's bold Ferrari move praised

After spending so long with the Silver Arrows and cementing his name into the sport's history books, no one would have blamed Hamilton if he had announced his retirement in 2024. Instead, he chose to switch up his environment, perhaps in need of a fresh start on the hunt for his eighth title.

During the latest episode of the Red Flags Podcast, ex-F1 engineer Rob Smedley discussed Hamilton's arrival at his former team, hailing the move and the team's principal, Fred Vasseur.

Previously in his F1 career, Smedley worked with Jordan, Williams and most notably in the role of race engineer to Felipe Massa, with Smedley a vital part of the team that last delivered a constructors' championship for the Scuderia.

And, the ex-Ferrari man believes Hamilton's move to the Scuderia could have a fairytale ending.

"I'm a massive fan of Lewis. I love him. I love what he does for the sport. I love what he does outside of the sport. So I am so happy that he is going to Ferrari. I think it's right," Smedley said.

Can Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton deliver to secure Ferrari's first constructors' trophy since 2008?

"You know, it's weird for all of us when we see a driver of that stature who makes a change and changes team after being with [and] having so much success with another team. But I think you soon get over that. Within the first couple of months of the year, he'll be a Ferrari driver and it will be like he's always been a Ferrari driver."

"I think it's just, it's really good for the sport," Smedley added.

"I think it's great, there's no negatives. There's no downside to this move, right? Lewis is making a move. If Lewis can win his eighth world championship as a Ferrari driver, it's a fairytale.

"Lewis will help Ferrari. It will just drive the team on to that next level, that next few per cent that it needs to become a consistently winning team."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related