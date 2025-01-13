Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

The date of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari race debut has been confirmed in an official FIA announcement.

Following Hamilton's blockbuster switch to the iconic Italian outfit this year, fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating seeing the Brit in a red race suit for the first time, and indeed driving the famous red car.

Hamilton's first outing in a previous Ferrari is set to come at some stage this month, with the team utilising their testing of previous cars (TPC) programme to help get their new star up to speed.

Hamilton will then drive the 2025 Ferrari for the first time in late February, with testing in Bahrain taking place between the 26-28.

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are one of the strongest pairings on the grid

When is Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari race?

With testing out of the way in late February, Hamilton will then have his eye on his official race debut with the team.

And, after an FIA announcement that confirmed the single-seater calendar for the 2025 season across F1, F2, F3, we now know exactly when that will be.

With the season-opener having been switched from Bahrain to Australia, Hamilton's race debut for Ferrari is set to come in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take place on March 16.

Interestingly, Hamilton's debut for Mercedes back in 2013 also came at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Your 2025 calendar for Single Seater ✨



The FIA Formula 1 World Championship includes 24 races, with 14 events also hosting the FIA Formula 2 Championship and 10 featuring the FIA Formula 3 Championship, in a brand new car for this season! #FIA #F1 #F2 #F3 pic.twitter.com/aBCM6keOoV — FIA (@fia) January 13, 2025

Hamilton will likely be hoping for a stronger debut showing this time around, however, having finished that race in P5 after qualifying in P3 that weekend.

