close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

The date of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari race debut has been confirmed in an official FIA announcement.

Following Hamilton's blockbuster switch to the iconic Italian outfit this year, fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating seeing the Brit in a red race suit for the first time, and indeed driving the famous red car.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo talks emerge as STUNNING Red Bull 'agreement' revealed

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

Hamilton's first outing in a previous Ferrari is set to come at some stage this month, with the team utilising their testing of previous cars (TPC) programme to help get their new star up to speed.

Hamilton will then drive the 2025 Ferrari for the first time in late February, with testing in Bahrain taking place between the 26-28.

READ MORE: Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are one of the strongest pairings on the grid

When is Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari race?

With testing out of the way in late February, Hamilton will then have his eye on his official race debut with the team.

And, after an FIA announcement that confirmed the single-seater calendar for the 2025 season across F1, F2, F3, we now know exactly when that will be.

With the season-opener having been switched from Bahrain to Australia, Hamilton's race debut for Ferrari is set to come in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take place on March 16.

Interestingly, Hamilton's debut for Mercedes back in 2013 also came at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Hamilton will likely be hoping for a stronger debut showing this time around, however, having finished that race in P5 after qualifying in P3 that weekend.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING 2025 return

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 FIA Bahrain
F1 legend makes SHOCK Hamilton signing declaration
Latest F1 News

F1 legend makes SHOCK Hamilton signing declaration

  • Today 10:58
'Hamilton MANIA' to spark unusual Ferrari issue
F1 News & Gossip

'Hamilton MANIA' to spark unusual Ferrari issue

  • Today 08:28

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Ricciardo VICTORY celebrated in stunning career highlight

  • 40 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED in official FIA announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team carry out private test with NEW drivers ahead of 2025 season

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Official Verstappen release announced ahead of 2025 season

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champions warned over ‘consequences’ of their actions at FIA awards ceremony

  • Today 17:56
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo talks emerge as STUNNING Red Bull 'agreement' revealed

  • Today 16:01
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x