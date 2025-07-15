F1 fans FUME as £3,400 Lewis Hamilton merch drops

F1 fans have taken to social media to vent their fury in the wake of new Lewis Hamilton merchandise going on sale.

The seven-time world champion is midway through his first campaign with Ferrari following his stunning switch from Mercedes during the off-season.

Despite last winning the drivers' title in 2020, the 40-year-old remains one of the biggest names on the grid, with his army of supporters always eager to get their hands on any merch carrying his name.

But the release of his replica Puma racing suit has not gone down well, with buyers having to fork out an eye-watering £3,400 to add it to their collection.

And many were quick to express their shock at the price on X, with one writing: "Ohhh they are milking it now."

Another wrote: "Has he worn it himself?? Is his sweat calculated in the price?"

One user at least tried to offer an explanation, writing: "I’m pretty sure it’s like a genuine FIA graded race suit."

"A normal race suit (not FIA grade) is easily £1500 so this isn’t surprising tbh."

Lewis Hamilton has yet to find his best form with Ferrari

Hamilton targets Ferrari improvement

Hamilton hasn't had much to celebrate in the red of Ferrari so far in 2025.

The Brit has yet to feature on the podium in any of his 12 outings to date, and was left heartbroken in front of his own fans at Silverstone earlier this month after being pipped to third spot by Nico Hulkenberg - who had yet to finish in the top three in his career.

He currently occupies sixth place in the drivers' championship, one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has been at a loss to explain the reasons behind his struggles to date, and has accepted his share of the blame for what has been an underwhelming start to life with the Italian giants.

His dejected demeanour has prompted some to speculate that he may be looking to quit the team before the end of his current contract, but Hamilton, for his part, is focused on trying to make sure that they are in prime position to make a positive start to 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Shock Aston Martin exit to open door for Russell as Wolff confirms driver transfer talks

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

Related