F1 News Today: Shock Aston Martin exit to open door for Russell as Wolff confirms driver transfer talks

George Russell's long-term F1 future with Mercedes is under threat by the mouthwatering potential transfer if Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull. But a brutal sacking might show him a way out at Aston Martin...

Toto Wolff confirms talks over stunning driver transfer

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that talks have been taking place surrounding a transfer of one of his current F1 drivers.

Aston Martin and Mercedes go head-to-head for summer showdown before Belgian GP

F1 rivals Aston Martin and Mercedes will take their competition off the track this week for a Northamptonshire derby.

Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen 'meeting' takes wild turn as FAKE pictures leaked online

Rumours of a Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff meeting following the British Grand Prix have taken a new twist after the release of some fake images went viral on social media.

F1 star admits temptation to tear Ferrari apart over Lewis Hamilton decision

Ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has opened up about how it really felt to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the iconic F1 team.

Haas set to hand F1 debut to NEW racing star

Haas have announced a debut at the wheel of an F1 car for a new racing star among their ranks.

