F1 rivals Aston Martin and Mercedes will take their competition off the track this week for a Northamptonshire derby.

The two constructors' will play each other in an exclusive Charity Football Match during the break between rounds in the 2025 F1 championship.

The British Grand Prix last time out was not only a race on home turf for both teams, but it also marked the halfway point in the season, with only 12 races to go until the titles are wrapped up for another year.

The Belgian GP is up next, but Andy Cowell's Silverstone squad and Toto Wolff's Brackley bunch will surely both be missing the adrenaline of a grand prix weekend with just under two weeks still to go until the next round.

While on-track competition may be taking a break for a couple of weeks, Aston Martin and Mercedes will be displaying their rivalry on the football pitch on Thursday, July 17.

Aston Martin F1 team are taking the fight to Mercedes for a charity event

Brackley hosting F1 summer showdown

The public F1 battle is being held to raise money for two charities chosen by both teams, with the funds raised split between Helen & Douglas House and Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Brackley Town Football Club are hosting the event which is open to the public at St James Park on Thursday evening, with the women's kickoff scheduled for 6pm and the men's set for 7:30pm.

In a post on social media, Aston Martin wrote: "We're so ready.

"Our charity football match against @MercedesAMGF1 is back this week, with both men's and women's teams battling it out for bragging rights in Brackley."

