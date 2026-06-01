close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

Kimi Antonelli rated the sixth WORST driver in F1 as fans shocked by new 2026 list

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli rated the sixth WORST driver in F1 as fans shocked by new 2026 list

The championship leader was given a surprise rating

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

EA Sports have released their driver ratings for the F1 2026 game and championship leader Kimi Antonelli's rating has shocked some fans.

EA have owned the official rights to the Formula 1 game since 2021, when they acquired Codemasters who have made the game since the 2009 edition.

In recent years, fans have awaited the official F1 driver standings with baited breath to see which drivers have the highest ranking and which have fallen short.

For the 2026 edition, however, it was the current championship leader who was on the receiving end of a strange decision.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision

Antonelli below Ocon, Verstappen the best

Antonelli was ranked the sixth worst driver on the F1 grid for the 2026 game, with a score of just 83. While it was above drivers such as Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad, Antonelli was below both Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon - who have both been linked with losing their race seats.

It will come as no surprise that Max Verstappen was the best rated driver with a score of 95 ahead of reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who was given a score of 94.

George Russell followed in third, with a score of 93, with Charles Leclerc rated as the fourth best driver with a rating of 92.

Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton were behind Leclerc with a joint rating of 91. Rookie Arvid Lindblad was the worst rated driver with 68.

Here is a table of the official EA Sports F1 2026 driver rankings:

EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings

EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings
Driver Team EA Sports Rating
Max VerstappenRed Bull95
Lando NorrisMcLaren94
George RussellMercedes93
Charles LeclercFerrari92
Oscar PiastriMcLaren91
Lewis HamiltonFerrari91
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin90
Carlos SainzWilliams86
Sergio PerezCadillac85
Alexander AlbonWilliams85
Nico HulkenbergAudi85
Esteban OconHaas84
Valtteri BottasCadillac84
Pierre GaslyAlpine84
Oliver BearmanHaas83
Isack HadjarRed Bull83
Kimi AntonelliMercedes83
Gabriel BortoletoAudi80
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls79
Lance StrollAston Martin77
Franco ColapintoAlpine73
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls68

READ MORE: Martin Brundle, 67 today, is also the greatest F1 driver never to win a race

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement

  • 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff warned that Antonelli Mercedes honeymoon will not last

Toto Wolff warned that Antonelli Mercedes honeymoon will not last

  • Today 15:55
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes

  • 2 hours ago
George Russell facing humiliating Mercedes demotion as insider claims: 'This could escalate'

George Russell facing humiliating Mercedes demotion as insider claims: 'This could escalate'

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner hits shock roadblock as F1 comeback 'vetoed'

Christian Horner hits shock roadblock as F1 comeback 'vetoed'

  • Today 17:56
Kimi Antonelli handed Lewis Hamilton team orders by Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff

Kimi Antonelli handed Lewis Hamilton team orders by Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff

  • Today 12:57

Just in

21:15
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement
20:26
Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out
19:43
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes
19:10
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher gets married in lavish St Tropez ceremony
18:47
George Russell facing humiliating Mercedes demotion as insider claims: 'This could escalate'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes Ferrari F1

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes

2 hours ago
Sky Sports star Martin Brundle is also the greatest F1 driver never to win a race Martin Brundle

Sky Sports star Martin Brundle is also the greatest F1 driver never to win a race

Today 16:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x