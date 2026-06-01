Kimi Antonelli rated the sixth WORST driver in F1 as fans shocked by new 2026 list
Kimi Antonelli rated the sixth WORST driver in F1 as fans shocked by new 2026 list
The championship leader was given a surprise rating
EA Sports have released their driver ratings for the F1 2026 game and championship leader Kimi Antonelli's rating has shocked some fans.
EA have owned the official rights to the Formula 1 game since 2021, when they acquired Codemasters who have made the game since the 2009 edition.
In recent years, fans have awaited the official F1 driver standings with baited breath to see which drivers have the highest ranking and which have fallen short.
For the 2026 edition, however, it was the current championship leader who was on the receiving end of a strange decision.
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Antonelli below Ocon, Verstappen the best
Antonelli was ranked the sixth worst driver on the F1 grid for the 2026 game, with a score of just 83. While it was above drivers such as Gabriel Bortoleto, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad, Antonelli was below both Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon - who have both been linked with losing their race seats.
It will come as no surprise that Max Verstappen was the best rated driver with a score of 95 ahead of reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who was given a score of 94.
George Russell followed in third, with a score of 93, with Charles Leclerc rated as the fourth best driver with a rating of 92.
Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton were behind Leclerc with a joint rating of 91. Rookie Arvid Lindblad was the worst rated driver with 68.
Here is a table of the official EA Sports F1 2026 driver rankings:
EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings
|Driver
|Team
|EA Sports Rating
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|95
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|94
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|93
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|92
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|91
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|91
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|90
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|86
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|85
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|85
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|85
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|84
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|84
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|84
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|83
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|83
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|83
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|80
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|79
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|77
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|73
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|68
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