Toto Wolff warned that Antonelli Mercedes honeymoon will not last
Toto Wolff warned that Antonelli Mercedes honeymoon will not last
The championship battle is heating up
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has stated it's only a matter of time before George Russell and Kimi Antonelli crash.
The Mercedes pair came close to an incident last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, where Russell and Antonelli made brief contact into Turn 1 during the sprint race.
Following the minor collision, Antonelli was incensed over team radio and at one stage Toto Wolff had to step in to calm his driver down.
While the two Mercedes drivers have agreed to abide by the rules of engagement, Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher it is inevitable Wolff's honeymoon will end and his drivers will collide.
F1 HEADLINES: Fernando Alonso dazzles in Monaco, F1 boss ready to pounce
Russell-Antonelli clash inevitable?
Discussing Antonelli on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher said: "The lad’s got his heart in the right place."
He then added Antonelli is “so grounded at home that that sort of thing just doesn’t happen" and is “in very good hands with his mentor Toto. It all fits together perfectly.”
“It won’t always go like this. He’ll make mistakes too, no question about it," he continued.
Schumacher also said that in Monaco, Antonelli and Russell will have to be careful to avoid fighting as they did in Canada.
"It’s usually the case that you end up with one wheel less. And so they really need to be careful there,” he added.
"Toto Wolff has so much influence over both drivers. At some point, he’ll have to sort them both out. But he won’t be able to avoid the crash – I’m sure of that.”
READ MORE: F1 rivals Russell and Antonelli given ‘shut the f*** up’ Mercedes warning
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