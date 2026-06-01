Formula 1 returns to the legendary streets of Monte Carlo this weekend for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, bringing the ultimate test of precision and strategy to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Below is your complete guide to the Monaco weekend, including the full multi-timezone schedule, global broadcast details, historical winners, and the latest outright betting odds.

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Full Monaco Grand Prix weekend schedule

The traditional Monaco format sees track action kick off on Thursday with junior categories before Formula 1 cars hit the track for Free Practice 1 on Friday. The main event, the 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix, gets underway at 15:00 local time on Sunday.

Day / Event Local Time (CEST) UK Time (BST) Eastern Time (ET) Thursday June 4 FIA Formula 3 Practice 13:25 - 14:10 12:25 - 13:10 07:25 - 08:10 FIA Formula 2 Practice 15:00 - 15:45 14:00 - 14:45 09:00 - 09:45 Friday June 5 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying 11:05 - 11:45 10:05 - 10:45 05:05 - 05:45 Formula 1 First Practice 13:30 - 14:30 12:30 - 13:30 07:30 - 08:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying 15:10 - 15:50 14:10 - 14:50 09:10 - 09:50 Formula 1 Second Practice 17:00 - 18:00 16:00 - 17:00 11:00 - 12:00 Saturday June 6 FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race 10:45 - 11:30 09:45 - 10:30 04:45 - 05:30 Formula 1 Third Practice 12:30 - 13:30 11:30 - 12:30 06:30 - 07:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race 14:15 - 15:05 13:15 - 14:05 08:15 - 09:05 Formula 1 Qualifying 16:00 - 17:00 15:00 - 16:00 10:00 - 11:00 Sunday June 7 FIA Formula 3 Feature Race 07:45 - 08:35 06:45 - 07:35 01:45 - 02:35 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race 09:25 - 10:30 08:25 - 09:30 03:25 - 04:30 Formula 1 Race 15:00 - 17:00 14:00 - 16:00 09:00 - 11:00

TV broadcast details

Sky Sports F1 continues to hold the exclusive live broadcast rights for viewers in the United Kingdom, alongside Channel 4 for highlights. In the United States, coverage has shifted exclusively to Apple TV from ESPN via a massive new five-year deal worth $750million.

Country Network / Broadcaster United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4 (Highlights) United States Apple TV Canada TSN / RDS Australia Fox Sports / Kayo France Canal+ Germany Sky Deutschland / RTL Italy Sky Italia Spain DAZN

Previous winners at the Monaco Grand Prix

The tight confines of Monte Carlo have produced plenty of dramatic storylines over the last decade, with Red Bull and Mercedes historically dominating the top step.

However, Monegasque superstar Charles Leclerc finally broke his home race curse in 2024, followed by Lando Norris securing a spectacular victory for McLaren in 2025.

Year Winning Driver Winning Team 2025 Lando Norris McLaren 2024 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2022 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2019 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2018 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 2017 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2016 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2015 Nico Rosberg Mercedes

The masters of Monaco

Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna remains the undisputed King of Monaco, holding the outright record with six victories on the principality's streets. Trailing just behind him are "Mr. Monaco" Graham Hill and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who both claimed five wins here during their illustrious careers.

When it comes to constructors, McLaren stand head and shoulders above the rest with an unmatched 16 victories at the circuit.

The great Ayrton Senna won six times in Monaco.

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Weekend weather forecast

Teams and drivers are preparing for a potentially mixed bag of weather conditions throughout the weekend.

Early long-range forecasts predict mild temperatures sitting around the mid-20s Celsius (high 70s Fahrenheit). While severe rain chaos seems unlikely, there remains a solid chance of light showers and drizzle during practice on Friday and Saturday, which could force strategic compromises heading into qualifying.

Latest win odds

Ferrari are strongly favoured to go well with Leclerc heading the early market and team-mate Hamilton not far behind.

Mercedes, dominant so far in 2026, are expected to find it tougher thanks to the unique challenges presented by this tight street circuit.

Driver Team Odds (Fractional) Odds (Decimal) Odds (American) Implied Probability Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2/1 3.00 +200 33.33% Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 21/5 5.20 +420 19.23% Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 21/5 5.20 +420 19.23% George Russell Mercedes 5/1 6.00 +500 16.67% Lando Norris McLaren 7/1 8.00 +700 12.50% Max Verstappen Red Bull 11/1 12.00 +1100 8.33% Oscar Piastri McLaren 11/1 12.00 +1100 8.33%

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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