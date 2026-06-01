2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV guide and latest odds
2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV guide and latest odds
Monaco baby!
Formula 1 returns to the legendary streets of Monte Carlo this weekend for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, bringing the ultimate test of precision and strategy to the pinnacle of motorsport.
Below is your complete guide to the Monaco weekend, including the full multi-timezone schedule, global broadcast details, historical winners, and the latest outright betting odds.
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Full Monaco Grand Prix weekend schedule
The traditional Monaco format sees track action kick off on Thursday with junior categories before Formula 1 cars hit the track for Free Practice 1 on Friday. The main event, the 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix, gets underway at 15:00 local time on Sunday.
|Day / Event
|Local Time (CEST)
|UK Time (BST)
|Eastern Time (ET)
|Thursday June 4
|FIA Formula 3 Practice
|13:25 - 14:10
|12:25 - 13:10
|07:25 - 08:10
|FIA Formula 2 Practice
|15:00 - 15:45
|14:00 - 14:45
|09:00 - 09:45
|Friday June 5
|FIA Formula 3 Qualifying
|11:05 - 11:45
|10:05 - 10:45
|05:05 - 05:45
|Formula 1 First Practice
|13:30 - 14:30
|12:30 - 13:30
|07:30 - 08:30
|FIA Formula 2 Qualifying
|15:10 - 15:50
|14:10 - 14:50
|09:10 - 09:50
|Formula 1 Second Practice
|17:00 - 18:00
|16:00 - 17:00
|11:00 - 12:00
|Saturday June 6
|FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race
|10:45 - 11:30
|09:45 - 10:30
|04:45 - 05:30
|Formula 1 Third Practice
|12:30 - 13:30
|11:30 - 12:30
|06:30 - 07:30
|FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race
|14:15 - 15:05
|13:15 - 14:05
|08:15 - 09:05
|Formula 1 Qualifying
|16:00 - 17:00
|15:00 - 16:00
|10:00 - 11:00
|Sunday June 7
|FIA Formula 3 Feature Race
|07:45 - 08:35
|06:45 - 07:35
|01:45 - 02:35
|FIA Formula 2 Feature Race
|09:25 - 10:30
|08:25 - 09:30
|03:25 - 04:30
|Formula 1 Race
|15:00 - 17:00
|14:00 - 16:00
|09:00 - 11:00
TV broadcast details
Sky Sports F1 continues to hold the exclusive live broadcast rights for viewers in the United Kingdom, alongside Channel 4 for highlights. In the United States, coverage has shifted exclusively to Apple TV from ESPN via a massive new five-year deal worth $750million.
|Country
|Network / Broadcaster
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4 (Highlights)
|United States
|Apple TV
|Canada
|TSN / RDS
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Kayo
|France
|Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland / RTL
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Spain
|DAZN
Previous winners at the Monaco Grand Prix
The tight confines of Monte Carlo have produced plenty of dramatic storylines over the last decade, with Red Bull and Mercedes historically dominating the top step.
However, Monegasque superstar Charles Leclerc finally broke his home race curse in 2024, followed by Lando Norris securing a spectacular victory for McLaren in 2025.
|Year
|Winning Driver
|Winning Team
|2025
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2024
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2023
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2022
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2018
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|2017
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|2016
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2015
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
The masters of Monaco
Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna remains the undisputed King of Monaco, holding the outright record with six victories on the principality's streets. Trailing just behind him are "Mr. Monaco" Graham Hill and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who both claimed five wins here during their illustrious careers.
When it comes to constructors, McLaren stand head and shoulders above the rest with an unmatched 16 victories at the circuit.
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Weekend weather forecast
Teams and drivers are preparing for a potentially mixed bag of weather conditions throughout the weekend.
Early long-range forecasts predict mild temperatures sitting around the mid-20s Celsius (high 70s Fahrenheit). While severe rain chaos seems unlikely, there remains a solid chance of light showers and drizzle during practice on Friday and Saturday, which could force strategic compromises heading into qualifying.
Latest win odds
Ferrari are strongly favoured to go well with Leclerc heading the early market and team-mate Hamilton not far behind.
Mercedes, dominant so far in 2026, are expected to find it tougher thanks to the unique challenges presented by this tight street circuit.
|Driver
|Team
|Odds (Fractional)
|Odds (Decimal)
|Odds (American)
|Implied Probability
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2/1
|3.00
|+200
|33.33%
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|21/5
|5.20
|+420
|19.23%
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|21/5
|5.20
|+420
|19.23%
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5/1
|6.00
|+500
|16.67%
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7/1
|8.00
|+700
|12.50%
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11/1
|12.00
|+1100
|8.33%
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|11/1
|12.00
|+1100
|8.33%
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