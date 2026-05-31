Ferrari should be worried after 'damning' Lewis Hamilton admission

An F1 insider has suggested that recent comments from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton should put Ferrari on edge.

Hamilton has been in much better form in 2026 compared to 2025, and recently claimed his best ever grand prix result in Ferrari red, finishing the Canadian Grand Prix up in second.

He is currently sat in fourth in the drivers' championship, just three points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, whom he dominated throughout the Montreal sprint weekend.

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F1 heads to Monaco next, statistically one of Leclerc's best tracks, while Hamilton has claimed three victories there across his illustrious career.

Now, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has said that in his eyes, Ferrari are favourites to take the win next time out in Monaco, but that they should be worried about some comments recently made by Hamilton.

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Is Hamilton banishing Ferrari's simulator?

The 41-year-old recently admitted to taking a new approach to his preparation to race weekends with Ferrari after a disappointing Miami GP.

Hamilton said that the five weeks of work he had done in the Ferrari simulator prior to that US race had not been relevant to the actual track conditions, and that he would change up his preparation for future race weekends.

He then went to Canada and put in his best performance since joining the team back in January 2025.

Speaking to media after his podium success last weekend, Hamilton emphasised that his two best results since moving to the Scuderia came after moving away from using Ferrari's simulator, something that Croft thinks surely cannot be good advertisement for the Italian team's technology.

“This is Ferrari's weekend to lose, I really believe that,” Croft said on the Sky F1 Show. “But it's great to see Lewis Hamilton happy.

“Now whether it's advisable to stay off the sim for the rest of the season, I don't know. It is quite damning, I think, on the Ferrari simulator that he decides he's not going to use it and then has his best weekend as a Ferrari driver.

“So I would worry about the correlation issues if, as he said, the setup that he's given after going on the sim is often the wrong one. But at least he's got the courage of his convictions as he often has to try and find a way around it and I thought he drove superbly in the race and when he had a sniff of getting at Max, Max was losing temperature in his tyres. He really went for it and it was brilliant to see.”

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