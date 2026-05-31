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Verstappen, Lily, socials

Max Verstappen rejects 'pushy' parenting: 'Exactly what you shouldn't do'

Verstappen, Lily, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen rejects 'pushy' parenting: 'Exactly what you shouldn't do'

Max Verstappen became a father for the first time in 2025

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has a clear vision when it comes to raising his daughter, Lily Verstappen-Piquet.

The Red Bull Racing driver is determined to give her the freedom to choose her own path rather than forcing her into any predetermined direction. This approach reflects one of the most important lessons he learned from his own upbringing.

While the F1 season heats up with the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend, Verstappen also faces extra challenges away from the track, following the birth of his daughter last year.

Baby Lily recently turned one, and the Dutchman appreciates the time he gets to spend away from the F1 track with his family.

READ MORE: Red Bull are preparing for life after Verstappen and they just proved it

Verstappen wants daughter Lily to make her own choices

In an interview with De Telegraaf during last weekend's Canadian GP, Verstappen emphasised that staying true to oneself is key.

Asked what lessons he had learnt from his own parents that he was eager to pass on to Lily, Verstappen replied: "For me, the most important thing is to always be yourself."

"As far as I’m concerned, she can decide entirely for herself what she’d like to do later on, or not," he explained.

"There are lots of parents who push their children and want to steer them in a certain direction, for example when it comes to sport. That’s exactly what you shouldn’t do. I think you can introduce a child to certain sports, but ultimately they have to choose for themselves what they want to do."

Although he never intends to force his daughter into anything, Verstappen recognises the value of an active lifestyle.

“Being active is generally good for you - it keeps you healthy and helps you avoid making poor choices,” he remarks.

Beyond physical fitness, he places great importance on family ties: “Cherish your loved ones, be kind to your family, and always remember that not everyone will be around forever. It’s essential to show empathy to those in your life.”

READ MORE: Juan Pablo Montoya hits back at Max Verstappen drama claims: 'If you're angry about that, you have issues'

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F1 Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet Lily Verstappen-Piquet

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