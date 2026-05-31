Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has opened up about his growing fanbase as he's been thrust into the championship fight.

The Italian racing sensation leads experienced team-mate George Russell by 43 points in the championship standings, after the Brit retired from the Canadian Grand Prix last time out.

He is now firmly established as the favourite to take the title, with Russell labelling it 'Antonelli's to lose', and with his success, a greater following has swelled.

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Speaking to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonelli recently revealed how he doesn't just want to make an impact on the track, but also off it as a result of his new fanbase.

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Antonelli sends message to F1 'shark tank'

Antonelli said: "I’m happy that more and more people are following me and I hope to deliver great results every weekend, but I’d also like to make an impact off the track, promoting the right values.

"I am exactly as you see me and I don’t want to change who I am. Then, of course, on the track it’s a whole different story: the angelic face is only off the track. Because F1 is a tank full of sharks and you either eat or get eaten.”

“I know they look at me with respect now, because I’ve shown what I’m capable of. I try to send a clear message because I want to stay ahead; that’s the goal.

"But outside the paddock there’s room for friendship, for example with Verstappen, with whom I’ve always got on really well. We talk about GT, about F1, but also about our private lives, our own stuff… at the end of the day, outside the paddock we’re just normal lads!"

When is Antonelli next in action?

Antonelli will next be in action for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7.

Lights out for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix is at 15:00 local time (CEST) and 14:00 (BST) on the Sunday.

READ MORE: F1 rivals Russell and Antonelli given ‘shut the f*** up’ Mercedes warning

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