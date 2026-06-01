Max Verstappen's team-mate hits back at F1 icon over 2026 complaints

Max Verstappen's team-mate has raced to the four-time world champion's side after a former F1 team boss criticised the Dutchman.

Verstappen has been very critical of the regulations that swept into F1 in 2026, sharing his concerns before the season had even begun, reiterating once the championship had commenced that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive.

At the Canadian Grand Prix last time out, the 28-year-old also said that driving in the sport beyond the end of this season is 'not doable' unless changes are made to the rules.

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Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, among others including Toto Wolff, has recently suggested Verstappen's discontent in the sport is more down to the fact that he is not winning races.

Red Bull have struggled under the new rules and currently sit fourth in the constructors' championship, with Verstappen having a best race result of third this year after finally picking up his first podium of 2026 in Montreal.

Now, Verstappen's team-mate from the Verstappen Racing GT3 team, Dani Juncadella, has defended the F1 star and brutally put down Steiner in a post on social media.

Verstappen and Juncadella raced together in the iconic 24 Hours of Nurburgring race last month, alongside Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

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Guenther Steiner at centre of F1 criticism

On a recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, Steiner questioned the authenticity of Verstappen's complaints about the new F1 regulations.

The ex-Haas F1 boss was sacked in January 2024, and is now the current owner of the Tech 3 MotoGP team.

Sharing his issue with Verstappen's F1 2026 complaints, the Drive to Survive icon said: "Max Verstappen was a little bit happier because he was on the podium [in Canada]. I guess if he would have won, he would be really happy, and it would be the best regs ever. That's just to clarify where we stand there emotionally with Max on the regs."

Max's father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen then took to X to defend his son and criticise Steiner, saying: "Hi Guenther. I understand why you’re not an F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk."

Now, Juncadella has also raced to Max's side, posting on X about Verstappen's commitment to his criticism of the 2026 regulations in recent years.

"Guy has warned everyone about the new regs since 2023 but the head of the consortium that acquired the Tech 3 MotoGP team knows better," he wrote.

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