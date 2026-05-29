Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Christian Horner's influence could be set to help a Chinese car giant bid to be the 12th team on the F1 grid.

Horner was axed as Red Bull boss in July 2025 after 20 years in the job, but left with his record as a highly-successful team boss in tact after eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles in that spell with Red Bull.

He has since been looking for more of a team ownership role if he is to make a return to the F1 paddock, which is why his name has been linked with jobs at the likes of Alpine and Haas.

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But Horner's record with newly-formed teams - winning a championship within six seasons of Red Bull's formation - has also seen his name banded around when talking about future potential entries.

And Chinese car giants BYD are one brand who could be set for a bid to enter the F1 grid.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously said that F1 are keen to get a Chinese brand involved in order to help grow the sport, and BYD vice-president Stella Li is understood to have held initial talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We are always in close contact,” she told media about her and Domenicali's rumoured meetings.

“I like Formula 1 because it’s about passion and culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.”

READ MORE: The FIA technicality that stops Cadillac replacing Valtteri Bottas

Would Horner join BYD F1 bid?

Now, Planet F1 are reporting that Li has also held talks with Horner, hoping to bring the Brit on board.

Horner's experience is being sought by BYD to help them to overcome the political and commercial hurdles of joining the grid, something that Cadillac and before them Andretti Global had a hard time dealing with.

BYD are one of the world’s biggest automakers, with a $125billion market valuation.

While they are best known for their electric vehicles, BYD do also sell a range of hybrids, meaning they are suited to joining F1 where power units are not 100 per cent electric like in Formula E.

However, BYD are the top-selling electric vehicle brand in the world - as of early 2026 - and F1's rumoured move away from electric technologies and to V8s that run off sustainable fuels could be a stumbling block.

Horner has maintained a good relationship with both Domenicali and Ben Sulayem, and could certainly help in any negotiations should he get on board with the BYD brand.

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