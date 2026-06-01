F1 star misses out on IndyCar podium after embarrassing crash

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Former F1 racer Mick Schumacher and son of the legendary Michael Schumacher let a potential maiden podium in IndyCar slip with an embarrassing crash.

IndyCar was in Detroit last weekend for the eighth round of their season, following on from the dramatic Indy500 finish in round seven.

Alex Palou won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to extend his lead at the top of the championship standings, but it was further back where Schumacher was attempting to impress.

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Having been axed from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, Schumacher has held a number of different roles in different racing series, but joined IndyCar as a full-time racer with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ahead of 2026, and has so far struggled to make an impression.

Schumacher throws away podium

But after a collision late on in the Detroit race, a safety car offered Schumacher a fantastic opportunity, after a number of the front runners were caught out by the timing of the safety car.

It meant that, with just 27 laps remaining in the race, Schumacher restarted the race up in second position, with a maiden podium in the series potentially on the cards.

However, Schumacher didn't even complete a full lap after the safety car, missing the corner and crashing into the barriers in Detroit and ending his hopes of a first IndyCar podium. He was classified down in 21st position.

Another look at what happened between Mick Schumacher and David Malukas. pic.twitter.com/bbaxrEOtMe — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 31, 2026

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How is Mick Schumacher doing in IndyCar?

After leaving the World Endurance Championship at the end of last year, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was handed an opportunity driving single seaters once more.

But after eight rounds of the 2026 IndyCar season, things aren't looking so good for young Mick.

He's currently sat down in 25th in the championship, and his best race finish so far came at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, when he finished 17th.

Other than that, the 27-year-old has been classified in 18th twice, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th and 25th across his seven other races.

It's a far cry from 2020, when Schumacher won the F2 championship and looked set to take the F1 grid by storm just like his father.

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