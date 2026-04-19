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Credit for photo: Alpine Endurance Team

Mick Schumacher IndyCar nightmare after crashing at the same place TWICE

Credit for photo: Alpine Endurance Team — Photo: © IMAGO

Mick Schumacher IndyCar nightmare after crashing at the same place TWICE

Mick Schumacher contested the IndyCar championship at Long Beach this weekend

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Mick Schumacher's IndyCar race weekend at Long Beach has seen him end up in the barriers, not once but twice at the same place.

The former Haas F1 driver completed his switch to American open wheel racing in 2026, announced as part of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, and has thus far contested the opening four rounds of the season.

Schumacher's 2026 campaign has got off to an inauspicious start however, failing to complete a single lap during the opening round at St Petersburg with his IndyCar debut ending in a crash before lap one ended.

The German driver came back fighting during his oval debut at the next race in Phoenix, qualifying P4, but a broken pit gun slowed down Schumacher's pit stop and he eventually finished the race in 18th.

Both the third and fourth rounds at Arlington and Barber were also a disappointment, with a result of P22 and P24 respectively for Schumacher.

READ MORE: F1 would be hit by '$100m loss' from Max Verstappen exit

Schumacher crashes twice at Long Beach

The fifth round of the 2026 IndyCar championship took place at the Long Beach street circuit this weekend (Friday, April 17-Sunday, April 19), but Schumacher's start to the weekend got off poorly.

In the first practice session, Schumacher reported to the team that something felt weird in his car and ran another lap, until he came to a standstill near the Aquarium Fountain area.

However, when the second practice session came around Schumacher's car once again met the barriers near the fountain. Appearing to carry too much speed heading into the corner, he slowly rolled into the barriers, but appeared to be okay after the impact.

Another difficult qualifying session faced Schumacher on the Saturday and he will start the Long Beach race in P21.

READ MORE: Billionaire Aston Martin F1 boss Lawrence Stroll under fire for 'lack of patience'

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F1 Mick Schumacher IndyCar

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