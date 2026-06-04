FIA president calls for V8 return in huge F1 overhaul

F1 has been missing the screaming roar of a naturally aspirated engine since 2014

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has announced his commitment to bringing V8 engines back to F1.

The Emirati was appointed as the head of the motorsport governing body for a second term last December after a quirk in the election process allowed him to run unopposed.

After the start of his second tenure got off to a rocky start with the introduction of the widely unpopular 2026 regulations, he appears to have turned his attention to ensuring his legacy is defined by a return to naturally aspirated engines.

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Since 2014, F1 has used 1.6 litre, turbocharged V6 hybrid power units, and for 2026, the move towards electrification went a step further when a near 50/50 split between electrical energy and the ICE was introduced.

But less than one year into the new regulations cycle, the FIA and F1 are introducing tweaks as early as 2027, instead proposing a move to a 60/40 split.

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Despite the ongoing discussions about how to move forward under the current ruleset, Ben Sulayem is already focused on an alternative engine idea.

The conversation around whether V8s and even V10s could make a potential comeback in the near future has been in progress over the past year, but sadly for petrolheads, even the roar of a V10 couldn't convince F1 bosses that it bore enough relevance to modern roadcar relevance.

Instead, Ben Sulayem is now campaigning to have V8s come back into the sport in time for the next regulations cycle in the form of a 2.4 litre engine that runs off sustainable fuel.

Initially, there were talks of implementing the engine change as early as 2029, though that didn't prove popular with power unit manufacturers such as Honda and Audi who had just spent millions on joining the grid for 2026 on the understanding that they would build hybrid V6 power units.

Looking ahead to find a solution, Ben Sulayem has now laid out a more realistic timeline for a potential V8 return, which aligns with the next set of engine regulations coming into play in 2031.

In a post on Instagram, the FIA president shared a video outlining the positives of bringing the popular engine of the mid-2000s back to the sport, labelling them as, 'simpler, lighter, safer.'

Alongside the video, Ben Sulayem's caption read: "I am committed to bringing V8s back to Formula 1. Ideally by 2030, but certainly by 2031 as part of the next FIA regulations cycle.

"V8s are lighter, simpler and more cost-effective, while sustainable fuels mean they can remain aligned with our environmental ambitions. Most importantly, they bring back the unique, visceral sound that fans around the world associate with Formula 1."

For the proposed engine change to go ahead, Ben Sulayem must have the approval of at least four out of the power unit manufacturers. There are currently five PU providers, but American squad Cadillac will also want to have their say considering their intentions to make their own engines for 2029 and beyond.

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