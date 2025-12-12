New FIA president elected as only candidate... and still didn't win all the votes

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as FIA president, but still didn't receive all the votes despite being the only candidate standing.

After attempted bids from Laura Villars and Tim Mayer, a quirk in the election rules meant that current incumbent Ben Sulayem was the only candidate eligible to run for the role.

On December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, it was announced that Ben Sulayem will serve a second-term as president of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body of motorsport categories such as F1, F2, World Endurance Championship and more.

Despite being the only candidate however, Ben Sulayem was re-elected with 91.5 per cent of the vote from the 300 member clubs, meaning 8.5 per cent did not vote for the president and likely spoiled their ballots.

In his second term he will be joined by Malcolm Wilson OBE, Tim Shearman and Carmelo Sanz de Barros

Why was Mohammed Ben Sulayem the only FIA presidential candidate?

Originally Villars announced her candidacy in September, but needed a presidential list that included seven vice-presidents for sport.

These seven-vice presidents had to be from a list approved by the FIA, all of which are eligible to stand on the World Motor Sport Council. This was then narrowed further because one must be from North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and two from Europe.

However, on the World Motor Sport Council there was only one candidate from South America and Brazil represented - Fabiana Ecclestone - who was already on Ben Sulayem's team. Therefore, this prevented any other candidate from completing their list.

Mayer, who abandoned his campaign in October, accused the FIA of ‘lacking transparency’ and creating ‘the illusion of democracy’.

Villars also launched a legal action against the FIA in October to challenge its election process, and her lawyer sought an emergency judgement from a Paris court to suspend the election prior to December 12.

An FIA spokesperson said to the BBC: "The French Court has issued its decision on 3rd December, confirming that the election for the President of the FIA will proceed on 12th December at the FIA General Assemblies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"The FIA remains focused on the forthcoming General Assemblies and discussing with its member clubs globally important issues for both motorsport and automotive mobility."

Villars' lawyer Robin Binsard said: "We will therefore continue this litigation against the FIA before the judges sitting on the merits. A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026."

