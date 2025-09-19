Female racing driver announces FIA presidency bid

Swiss racing driver Laura Villars has announced she intends to run for the role of FIA president, becoming the first woman to seek this office.

The FIA presidential election will be held on 12 December 2025, during the General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with current president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and former FIA steward Tim Mayer confirmed as candidates.

Villars confirmed she would be running for the role of president after she outlined her ambitions in an official statement, and has since changed her Instagram bio to ‘First Woman running for FIA presidency 2025.’

"The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and license holders,” Villars said.

“My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations. I strongly believe that motorsport needs diversity and innovation to keep inspiring younger generations worldwide.”

Alongside the announcement, Villars also outlined her agenda, which included the introduction of a 'FIA Eco-Performance' label which recognises sustainability leadership.

Who is FIA presidential candidate Laura Villars?

She also plans to enhance the Women in Motorsport program (Girls on Track, mentoring) and establish a FIA Young Leaders Academy.

Villars boasts 58 race starts in a variety of series, including Ultimate Cup Series F3R, F4 UAE, Ferrari Challenge Europe, and Ligier European Series.

The Swiss driver finished fifth overall in her first full season in Ultimate Cup Series F3R in 2023, and currently competes in the Ligier European Series JS P4 with Team Virage.

Outside of her racing career, Villars is also passionate about female participation in motorsport, and has heralded Susie Wolff’s work with the F1 Academy.

Speaking to L’Officiel, Villars said: “There are a lot of women's karting schools opening, notably thanks to Susie Wolff, there is also the F1 Academy which is accessible for young women to start in F4.

“I think it's the best platform and for visibility too, because it is very publicized. Let's not forget other races, endurance races like for example the 24 Hours of Le Mans where a women's team of Iron Dames is trying to develop the place of women in this environment.”

She added later in the interview: "It's [F1 Academy] one of the first competitions dedicated solely to women aged 16 to 25 that encourages women to progress in the automotive industry.

"Formula 4 is an easier single-seater to learn and to be able to progress, to later potentially go to Formula 3, Formula 2 and perhaps Formula 1. F1 Academy is an excellent springboard for women in motorsport. It's very encouraging to see more and more initiatives for women's competitions."

