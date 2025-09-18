F1 star reports SICK at Azerbaijan Grand Prix and misses key event
A Formula 1 star will not be at the track for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after his team reported him unwell.
George Russell has been a star for Mercedes this season but he will be unable to take his duties at the track on Thursday.
However, he is still expected to be well enough to compete across the weekend in Baku starting with Friday free practice.
A statement from Mercedes read: "Unfortunately, George won’t be at track today because he’s feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow’s track action."
The British star was expected to take part in Thursday's FIA press conference where he was set to be joined by Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson at 11am UK time, following on from Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly.
Mercedes will be hoping he will be fully fit for the weekend as he is likely their best source of points and potential podiums.
Will George Russell stay at Mercedes?
Since winning the Canadian Grand Prix in June, he has finished in the top five of five of the following six races (finishing 10th at the British Grand Prix) including grabbing a podium in Hungary.
Team-mate Kimi Antonelli meanwhile has only scored three points since Montreal.
Despite Russell's form neither he nor Antonelli have yet signed a deal to race for Mercedes next year with negotiations ongoing.
Unfortunately, George won't be at track today because he's feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow's track action.
