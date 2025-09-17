FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy
FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy
The FIA have summoned world championship leader Oscar Piastri ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Piastri will be put up in front of the media on Thursday as part of the FIA official press conference ahead of the race weekend.
The Australian will be joined by Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Pierre Gasly, before the press conference later in the afternoon sees Liam Lawson, George Russell and Lance Stroll grilled by the media.
Drivers are chosen at random for these official press conferences, but Piastri will surely be facing some tough questions about McLaren's team orders debacle at the Italian GP last time out.
While Max Verstappen won the race, the story was behind him, where Lando Norris finished second and Piastri third, but not before some McLaren strategy woes.
With the hope of covering off a late charge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, McLaren opted to pit championship leader Piastri first, despite Norris being ahead of the Australian at the time.
When Norris then experienced a slow pit stop, Piastri was able to undercut Norris, leaving the championship leader in second and his furious team-mate in third.
McLaren then asked Piastri to swap positions with Norris to reinstate the order between them before the pit stops, which Piastri did without too many complaints on team radio but it has prompted discussion about McLaren playing God in a close championship battle between their drivers.
Piastri will likely have to field yet more questions about how McLaren are going to act between now and the end of the season in the FIA official press conference in Baku, as will Andrea Stella, who is taking part in the team principals press conference on Friday alongside Alan Permane and Jonathan Wheatley.
Azerbaijan GP press conferences (all times BST)
|Thursday 10:30am
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Thursday 11:00am
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Friday 12pm
|Jonathan Wheatley
|Sauber
|Andrea Stella
|McLaren
|Alan Permane
|Racing Bulls
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen open to Ferrari move but on one condition
- 28 minutes ago
FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
- Today 15:17
Williams F1 boss attends McLaren test
- Today 13:43
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- Today 12:55
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september