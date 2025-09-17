FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy

The FIA have summoned world championship leader Oscar Piastri ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Piastri will be put up in front of the media on Thursday as part of the FIA official press conference ahead of the race weekend.

The Australian will be joined by Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Pierre Gasly, before the press conference later in the afternoon sees Liam Lawson, George Russell and Lance Stroll grilled by the media.

Drivers are chosen at random for these official press conferences, but Piastri will surely be facing some tough questions about McLaren's team orders debacle at the Italian GP last time out.

While Max Verstappen won the race, the story was behind him, where Lando Norris finished second and Piastri third, but not before some McLaren strategy woes.

With the hope of covering off a late charge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, McLaren opted to pit championship leader Piastri first, despite Norris being ahead of the Australian at the time.

When Norris then experienced a slow pit stop, Piastri was able to undercut Norris, leaving the championship leader in second and his furious team-mate in third.

McLaren then asked Piastri to swap positions with Norris to reinstate the order between them before the pit stops, which Piastri did without too many complaints on team radio but it has prompted discussion about McLaren playing God in a close championship battle between their drivers.

Piastri will likely have to field yet more questions about how McLaren are going to act between now and the end of the season in the FIA official press conference in Baku, as will Andrea Stella, who is taking part in the team principals press conference on Friday alongside Alan Permane and Jonathan Wheatley.

Azerbaijan GP press conferences (all times BST)

Thursday 10:30am Oscar Piastri McLaren Nico Hulkenberg Haas Pierre Gasly Alpine

Thursday 11:00am Lance Stroll Aston Martin Liam Lawson Racing Bulls George Russell Mercedes

Friday 12pm Jonathan Wheatley Sauber Andrea Stella McLaren Alan Permane Racing Bulls

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

Related