close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Netherlands, 2025

FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy

FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy

Sam Cook
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Netherlands, 2025

The FIA have summoned world championship leader Oscar Piastri ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Piastri will be put up in front of the media on Thursday as part of the FIA official press conference ahead of the race weekend.

The Australian will be joined by Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Pierre Gasly, before the press conference later in the afternoon sees Liam Lawson, George Russell and Lance Stroll grilled by the media.

Drivers are chosen at random for these official press conferences, but Piastri will surely be facing some tough questions about McLaren's team orders debacle at the Italian GP last time out.

While Max Verstappen won the race, the story was behind him, where Lando Norris finished second and Piastri third, but not before some McLaren strategy woes.

With the hope of covering off a late charge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, McLaren opted to pit championship leader Piastri first, despite Norris being ahead of the Australian at the time.

When Norris then experienced a slow pit stop, Piastri was able to undercut Norris, leaving the championship leader in second and his furious team-mate in third.

McLaren then asked Piastri to swap positions with Norris to reinstate the order between them before the pit stops, which Piastri did without too many complaints on team radio but it has prompted discussion about McLaren playing God in a close championship battle between their drivers.

Piastri will likely have to field yet more questions about how McLaren are going to act between now and the end of the season in the FIA official press conference in Baku, as will Andrea Stella, who is taking part in the team principals press conference on Friday alongside Alan Permane and Jonathan Wheatley.

Azerbaijan GP press conferences (all times BST)

Thursday 10:30am
Oscar PiastriMcLaren
Nico HulkenbergHaas
Pierre GaslyAlpine

Thursday 11:00am
Lance StrollAston Martin
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
George RussellMercedes

Friday 12pm
Jonathan WheatleySauber
Andrea StellaMcLaren
Alan PermaneRacing Bulls

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Italian Grand Prix Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Latest News

Max Verstappen open to Ferrari move but on one condition
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen open to Ferrari move but on one condition

  • 28 minutes ago
FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy
McLaren

FIA summon McLaren star for trial by media after Italian GP controversy

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

  • Today 15:17
Williams F1 boss attends McLaren test
Latest F1 News

Williams F1 boss attends McLaren test

  • Today 13:43
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
Max Verstappen

Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay

  • Today 12:55
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x