The FIA logo with the Azerbaijan flag alongside it

F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson
The FIA logo with the Azerbaijan flag alongside it

One team has announced that two new drivers will be taking part for them at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Sky F1 legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Baku absence confirmed

A popular Sky Sports star will be missing from TV screens this weekend as F1 heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

McLaren to 'review' Norris and Piastri F1 treatment

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has confirmed they will review Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s treatment after their team orders debacle at Monza.

Sainz learns Baku promotion fate after stewards reverse FIA penalty

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend in Baku, the FIA confirmed that F1 star Carlos Sainz has had a previous penalty overturned.

Lewis Hamilton 'respect' demanded at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton heads to Baku this weekend for his 17th F1 race weekend in red, but his struggles at Ferrari so far this season have seen him fail to step on a grand prix podium.

Latest News

Lando Norris reveals what makes him more 'nervous' than F1
Lando Norris

Lando Norris reveals what makes him more 'nervous' than F1

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen Nordschleife debut slammed as 'embarrassing'
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Nordschleife debut slammed as 'embarrassing'

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren star confirmed in 2026 lineup after team exit
Latest F1 News

McLaren star confirmed in 2026 lineup after team exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Today 06:57
F1 stars have chance to break epic nine-year record at Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 stars have chance to break epic nine-year record at Azerbaijan GP

  • Yesterday 22:42
McLaren to 'review' Norris and Piastri F1 treatment
McLaren

McLaren to 'review' Norris and Piastri F1 treatment

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september

F1 Standings

