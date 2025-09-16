F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks with FIA expected

F1 have officially confirmed the 2026 sprint race calendar as talks about a possible reverse grid are expected to take place with the FIA.

Sprint races will be kept at six in 2026 – the same as this year – as F1 acknowledge the additional burden that the new change in regulations will have on teams.

The shortened format of the feature race will see teams and drivers take part in sprints at the following grands prix this year: China, Miami, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort and Singapore.

Canada, Singapore and Zandvoort will host a sprint race for the first time. Silverstone returns again while both Shanghai and Miami will see 2026 as their third year in a row.

Despite the same number of sprint races being kept in 2026, there are expectations that the number of races could double in 2027.

Furthermore, F1 and the FIA are set to hold talks on the possibility of introducing reverse grids also in a bid to shake up the current format.

F1 sprint race plans confirmed for 2026

“The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021," Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, said.

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional grand prix weekend, F1 sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership."

“The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new sprint venues will only add to the drama on track," he added.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, also expressed his excitement at the place sprint races has on the F1 calendar.

“The sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula 1 world championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world," he said.

"As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I’m pleased to see the sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport.

"The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike. We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the sprint format enhances the championship.”

F1 2026 Sprint Race Calendar

China: 13th - 15th March.

Miami: 1st - 3rd May.

Canada: 22nd - 24th May.

Silverstone: 3rd - 5th July.

Zandvoort: 21st - 23rd August.

Singapore: 9th - 11th October.

