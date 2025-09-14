Four-time champion Max Verstappen will not be competing in the next race after spending a weekend away from F1 ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With a free weekend in F1's hectic 24-race calendar, some drivers would have taken the opportunity to relax and recharge, but Verstappen instead opted to make his racing debut in another series.

The Dutchman was flying high after securing a stunning victory at Monza, and after fulfilling his duties in Italy for a Pirelli tyre test, Verstappen headed straight to Germany to prepare for his drive at the Nordschleife.

Red Bull gave the go-ahead for their star driver to head to the infamous Nurburgring, in hope of earning the DMSB Permit A licence drivers need to compete in high-level cars such as the GT3 class.

So, with proceedings underway, the 27-year-old sat a theory exam on Friday, September 12, which then allowed him to take part in the seventh round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken Series (NLS) the next day.

Verstappen picks up Nordschleife permit

On Saturday, September 13, Verstappen had to complete a minimum of 14 laps across the four-hour race, split between two cars, the #89 and #980.

Verstappen achieved the 14 laps in car #980 but after picking up damage in qualifying in the #89, he was unable to meet the requirements for the DMSB Permit A.

His case was reviewed and despite failing to meet the necessary conditions, the F1 champion has been granted the permit, meaning he can now compete in a GT3 car.

With the DMSB Permit A now secured, Verstappen will no longer need to compete in the NLS8 race on Sunday, September 14, meaning the Dutchman will be absent for the next race of the endurance series.

This will likely come as a disappointment to Verstappen's fiercely passionate fans who turned out to watch him on track in Germany and on the live stream, with the NLS pulling in 1.3 millions views on YouTube thanks to the Dutchman's entry.

With the permit now acquired, Verstappen is free to compete in the ninth round of the NLS on 26-27 September, in the next break on the F1 calendar ahead of the Singapore GP.

