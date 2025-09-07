Max Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix after a nail-biting race in front of the heartbroken tifosi this weekend.

The reigning champion held onto his pole position at the start of the race after a chaotic first stage following lights out that saw the Dutchman involved in an on-track scrap with McLaren star Lando Norris.

The hectic first few laps saw the Brit claim that the Dutchman put him in the grass immediately after lights out, and the stewards launched an investigation into the F1 rivals early on at Monza.

No action was taken after Verstappen gave the place back to Norris, but the Red Bull star regained the race lead on lap four and drove off into the distance.

With just six laps to go, Norris was called into the pits to help team-mate Oscar Piastri, but the 25-year-old sat stationary for an extra four seconds, posting a painfully slow pit-stop time of 5.9 seconds after his front left tyre was slow to be tightened.

As a result, team-mate and championship rival Piastri undercut Norris, but was swiftly instructed to give the place back, with McLaren citing a similar scenario at the Hungarian GP earlier this year.

Piastri obliged begrudgingly, meaning he only managed to cross the line in P3 behind Verstappen and Norris.

Charles Leclerc took home P4 after failing to improve on his starting position, with George Russell just behind him, and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton managing to make up four places after his grid penalty that saw him start in 10th.

Nico Hulkenberg was ruled out before the race had even begun after experiencing a hydraulic issue on his Sauber, and was called into the pits via team radio to retire during the formation lap.

The German racer was not the only DNF of the 16th round of the championship, with two-time title holder Fernando Alonso also ruled out on lap 25 due to suspension failure on his Aston Martin.

Here are all the times from the drivers that did manage to cross the line at this year's Italian GP, in what is now the fastest F1 race in championship history.

F1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant

READ MORE: FIA issue Oscar Piastri penalty verdict over Italian GP incident

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Related