Ricciardo DENIES Norris as title race takes unlikely twist
Daniel Ricciardo has made a significant mark in the Formula 1 drivers' championship battle in what could be his last race at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The Aussie was running in P18 after a difficult weekend for the star, who is expected to be replaced by Liam Lawson after Singapore.
However his RB team gave Ricciardo potentially one last moment of F1 glory, as he switched to the soft tyres towards the end of the grand prix and set the fastest lap of the race.
Crucially, however Ricciardo stole the fastest lap point off his former McLaren team-mate Lando Norris where every point is integral to his championship campaign to beat Max Verstappen.
Was the Singapore GP Daniel Ricciardo's last race?
The Dutchman has maintained a 52 point advantage over Norris, instead of what would have been 51 points if the Brit had achieved the fastest lap, having finished second behind his closest title challenger on the road.
Ricciardo was also voted Driver of the Day by the fans, remaining popular with F1's audience even if he is axed from RB.
His former Red Bull team-mate Verstappen was quick to thank Ricciardo over team radio, as he realised the important role he played to aid his championship chances.
"Your old pal Daniel took the fastest lap at the end," Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase said.
"Thank you Daniel," he responded.
Ricciardo was originally tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull earlier this year, however his failure to deliver consistently for RB has instead placed his F1 future in jeopardy.
Whilst the youth of Lawson corresponds with the ethos of the RB team, only time will tell if the emerging talent will succeed alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
