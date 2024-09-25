'PECULIAR' Ricciardo decision prompts rival calls for major change

The Red Bull Formula 1 family have faced questions about the intentions behind their team decisions at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Christian Horner's team managed P2 and P10 thanks to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, with title challenger Lando Norris steaming ahead to lead from the front for the entire race for the first time in his career.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo LIFELINE appears as Verstappen losing OUT at Red Bull

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

With just six races left of the 2024 season, the pressure is on for Red Bull as they try to defend both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

The gap from Norris to Verstappen stands at just 52 points after the weekend, meaning Verstappen could finish second to the McLaren at every remaining race and still bring home his fourth consecutive title.

The papaya outfit stole the constructors' lead from Red Bull after their victory in Azerbaijan, and if the drivers' championship were to come down to a singular point in Abu Dhabi, it will have been the work of another team that Horner will have to thank.

READ MORE: Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

Christian Horner and Andrea Stella have a fight for both championships on their hands

McLaren secured a double podium at the Sinagpore GP

Does Red Bull 'coalition' give them championship advantage?

Although it is Red Bull fighting for the championship, it was their secondary team, RB, who were in the spotlight in Singapore, after rumours began to spread around the paddock that the race at Marina Bay was to be Daniel Ricciardo's last.

The 35-year-old has dipped in and out of the Red Bull family over his 13 years in F1, with team principal Horner always appearing supportive of the star's decisions.

In what many believe to have been a farewell gift, RB pitted Ricciardo and sent him out onto the Marina Bay Street Circuit with fresh tyres, taking home the fastest lap of the day on lap 60 of 62.

READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions

RB are expected to make an official announcement on Daniel Ricciardo's future

Ricciardo himself didn't gain a point for this triumph because he didn't finish within the top 10, but what it did do was take away the point from race leader Norris, arguably assisting Red Bull in their championship fight.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella displayed his frustrations at the two Red Bull-owned constructors potentially working as one unit.

Speaking to media after the race, Stella explained: "Potentially as part of a longer term conversation, we have to put the sport in a position in which at any stage, being it trackside or being it factory side, teams behave in a totally autonomous manner, because this is a constructors' championship, a drivers' championship, it's not a coalition championship.

"That definitely needs to be addressed, but at no point now do I have any reason to say that RB went for the fastest lap to support Red Bull. I just find it a bit peculiar.

"I was a bit surprised that Visa RB’s top priority in Singapore was to go for the fastest lap of the race."

Whether the fastest lap was a parting gift to Ricciardo or the Aussie driver's way of reminding Red Bull that he is worth keeping on the books, McLaren may be looking back on Singapore ruing the parting actions of Ricciardo and Red Bull.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 lifeline 'remains' as star NOT OUT of Red Bull

Related