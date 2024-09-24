Ricciardo F1 lifeline 'remains' as star NOT OUT of Red Bull

close global

There may be Formula 1 hope for Daniel Ricciardo yet despite reports that he will be axed ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

The Aussie star has underperformed in comparison to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout the 2024 season, despite being tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull at one point.

However, the team have retained faith in the Mexican star leaving Ricciardo to battle for his RB future.

Prior to the Singapore GP, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko stated that Liam Lawson would be on the F1 grid in 2025 leading to speculation that Ricciardo was going to be replaced at some point.

Then, ahead of the weekend, widespread rumours began to emerge that it was set to be his last of the season, with Red Bull set to wield the axe with six grands prix remaining.

Daniel Ricciardo is set to leave RB before the US Grand Prix
Liam Lawson is expected to replace Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo set to be axed from RB

A Q1 exit in qualifying and a P18 finish in the race did Ricciardo's future no favours in Singapore. However, according to Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle he may not be out of the Red Bull family altogether.

“My understanding is that Daniel won’t be in the car in Austin at the next grand prix, but remains in the Red Bull pool, they want to see how Liam Lawson goes for a number of reasons I’d imagine,” Brundle explained live on air.

“I think if Daniel had had a stronger season, it would’ve made a big difference, not just in the secondary team at RB, but at the primary team as well at Red Bull Racing, so it’s not gone as well as he would’ve wanted, but I don’t expect him to be in the car in Austin."

Martin Brundle believes Daniel Ricciardo will remain in the Red Bull talent pool

Brundle continued, showing compassion to the struggling Aussie.

“Firstly on Daniel, I have the highest respect for him as a Formula 1 racer and as a person, and some of his race victories, any driver in the 74-year history of Formula 1 would like them on their CV, any driver," he added.

“I’ll be slightly relieved when the pain is over for him if I’m honest, when the moment finally comes down the road because McLaren chose to pay him not to race the car, it’s just been so uncomfortable and undignified in some respects, but we know he’s a world-class driver.”

If indeed Ricciardo did remain in the Red Bull pool of drivers, it could potentially mean he is being considered for two teams next season.

His current team RB are yet to confirm who will partner Yuki Tsunoda for 2025, for example, whilst Red Bull's Sergio Perez never feels far from a replacement rumour despite being contracted for next year.

x