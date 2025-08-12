close global

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB, Visa, RB, Belgium, 2024

Daniel Ricciardo explains striking new look after F1 axe

Daniel Ricciardo explains striking new look after F1 axe

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB, Visa, RB, Belgium, 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has undergone a visible change since leaving F1, and during a recent public appearance, he explained the reason behind his new look.

The eight-time race winner’s F1 career came to a brutal end in 2024, after he was axed mid-season from Racing Bulls and cast into retirement.

Since then, Ricciardo has drip-fed nuggets from his life outside of motorsport, from his work with clothing brand Enchante to a grizzly bear encounter.

For his birthday in July, Ricciardo was also spotted alongside his parents at Wimbledon, sporting a fuller beard than what F1 fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Speaking during the Ray White Connect conference, Ricciardo revealed his changed outlook since leaving F1, and how his beard came to be.

"Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now," Ricciardo said.

"This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness."

Ricciardo on life post-F1

Following the announcement that Cadillac would join the F1 grid as the 11th team, a second comeback for Ricciardo appeared to be on the cards.

However, the Aussie has confirmed that he is done with the sport, with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon also ruling out having to convince a driver to join their team.

"I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus," Riccardo continued.

"I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

"I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener."

F1 Standings

