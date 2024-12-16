close global

Ricciardo breaks silence over F1 COMEBACK

Daniel Ricciardo has broken his silence over his chances of making a Formula 1 comeback.

The Australian star received the opportunity to return to the top of F1 midway through 2023, as he joined Red Bull junior team Alpha Tauri (now VCARB) to race alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

It was later suggested that if Sergio Perez underperformed and Ricciardo exceeded at RB in 2024, there was a chance he could re-join Max Verstappen at Red Bull with a promotion to the main team.

However, a return to the top was not meant to be, as Ricciardo failed to beat his team-mate Tsunoda who instead brought home the main bulk of points this season for the team.

Daniel Ricciardo hoped for a Red Bull return
Yuki Tsunoda got the better of Daniel Ricciardo in 2024

Will Daniel Ricciardo make an F1 return?

Following a P18 finish at the Singapore GP, Ricciardo was axed from the outfit and replaced by Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson, in what appeared the Aussie racer's final exit from F1.

However, the announcement that Cadillac will be joining the grid in 2026, garnered hope within some fans that the former Red Bull star would make a return to the track if he signed with the American constructor.

Ricciardo has since broken his silence over the chances of an F1 comeback, after a fan posted a TikTok with the 35-year-old that has since gone viral.

The fan attended Ricciardo’s pop-up shop for his clothing line Enchante, and when posing for a picture with the former F1 star, asked him: "No Cadillac?"

Ricciardo issued a simple response in what appeared to be resolute confirmation over whether he would make a F1 return, claiming: "Nah I’m done."

The pop-up took place in New York for the Australian’s latest drop titled the Moto Collection, as his next career move remains unknown, with retirement from the pinnacle of motorsport now all but confirmed.

@r3flyyy DANIEL RIICCIARDOOOOOO!!! Had to ask if he’s coming back🥲 #f1 #danielricciardo #f1tiktok #enchante #nyc ♬ original sound - Raza

x