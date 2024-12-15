Ricciardo F1 return update emerges as NEW team offer teased

Daniel Ricciardo has issued a Formula 1 return update as a new team offer has been teased for the former Red Bull star.

The 35-year-old made his return to F1 midway through the 2023 season, where he replaced Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri (now VCARB) following his brutal axing from McLaren the year before.

However, Ricciardo failed to comprehensively beat his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout the 2024 season, with the Japanese driver earning the bulk of VCARB’s points this season.

As a result of failing to beat Tsunoda, Ricciardo was axed after a woeful performance at the Singapore GP, and replaced by Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson.

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

The Australian star failed to acquire a seat on the F1 grid for 2025, as the 35-year-old appears to be heading towards a retirement from the sport.

Yet the news that Cadillac will be joining as the 11th team on the grid in 2026 has led to some fans hoping that Ricciardo could make a return to the pinnacle of motorsport still.

According to a report from German publication Bild, Ricciardo was allegedly at the top of Cadillac's list to join their new team for when they make their F1 debut in just a few years time.

However, ESPN is now reporting that their sources have revealed that the Australian has not been contacted by Cadillac, and has no interest in making a move to the new team either.

Ricciardo’s next career move remains unknown, with the star tipped to compete in alternative racing series such as NASCAR and the Australian Supercars Championship.

Following his exit from F1, Ricciardo has shared his recent adventures via his social media, including a visit to the Buffalo Bills and releases from his own clothing line, Enchante, with plenty on his plate away from the track to keep him busy.

