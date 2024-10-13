Marko targeting NEW Red Bull seat candidate

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has targeted a new candidate for the seat alongside Max Verstappen at the team.

Sergio Perez currently races alongside the three-time world champion, but the Mexican star has come under scrutiny in 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for fresh OFFER as Aussie emerges as shock 2025 target

In the past ten races Perez has only earned 37 points for the team, and his inability to deliver consistently has had consequences for Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

McLaren have since overtaken the champions in the race for the title, as Lando Norris edges closer to Verstappen in the battle for the drivers'.

Sergio Perez has come under scrutiny for his performances in 2024

McLaren have toppled Red Bull in the constructors' battle

Will Sergio Perez be axed from Red Bull?

Despite Perez’s failure to perform in 2024, Red Bull opted to retain him for the remainder of the season, as they look towards supporting their talent in their junior programme.

Red Bull junior squad Visa Cash App RB recently axed Daniel Ricciardo following the Singapore GP, replacing him with reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo was originally tipped to replace a struggling Perez if he performed well in 2024, however now it will be up to Lawson to impress to try and earn a seat at the top team.

However, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has recently revealed that a new candidate is being considered for the drive, with Yuki Tsunoda placed in contention if he beats his new team-mate.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss backs SACKED F1 star for Audi lineup

Will Yuki Tsunoda receive a Red Bull promotion?

“Tsunoda is a candidate to drive alongside Max in 2025,” Red Bull chief said to F1 Insider.

“The remaining races of this season will decide what our driver pairings will look like for next year.

“I can very well imagine that a junior driver will drive alongside Max.

“We decided to compare Lawson and Tsunoda. They have the same material, the same conditions and each now has six races to prove that he is the better one.”

READ MORE: Verstappen drops HUGE Red Bull exit clue

Related