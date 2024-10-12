close global

F1 News Today: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

An FIA steward and ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered his verdict on Max Verstappen's Abu Dhabi battle.

Hamilton THREAT declared in stunning Ferrari verdict

An ex-Formula 1 star has given his take on Lewis Hamilton's prospects of challenging for a world title at Ferrari next season.

Horner offers BIZARRE excuse over Red Bull downfall

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has delivered an unusual excuse to explain his team's dramatic drop-off in form.

Red Bull boss backs SACKED F1 star for Audi lineup

A sacked Formula 1 star could be set to line up for Audi in 2025, according to Red Bull boss Helmut Marko.

F1 issue official NEW track update

Formula 1 has delivered a significant track update for its millions of fans across the world.

F1 News Today: Verstappen PUNISHMENT verdict delivered as Perez branded Red Bull problem
F1 News Today: Verstappen PUNISHMENT verdict delivered as Perez branded Red Bull problem

F1 News Today: Hamilton health reveal sparks EMOTIONAL response as team announce champion's driver replacement
F1 News Today: Hamilton health reveal sparks EMOTIONAL response as team announce champion's driver replacement

Major Verstappen update REVEALED following legal action

Horner reveals EMBARRASSING factor behind Red Bull exit

Perez Red Bull release announced ahead of US GP

F1 News Today: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

Ricciardo reveals EXCLUSIVE Red Bull details as shock F1 return announced- GPFans F1 Recap

F1 issue official NEW track update

F1 Standings

