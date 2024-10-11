Hamilton THREAT declared in stunning Ferrari verdict

An ex-Formula 1 star has given his take on Lewis Hamilton's prospects of challenging for a world title at Ferrari next season.

The seven-time champion will make the move from Mercedes to the Italian giants in 2025, as he embarks on a new challenge in the sport.

It's been a frustrating few years for the Brit, having been replaced by Max Verstappen as the man to beat in F1, but despite entering the twilight of his career, he has made no secret of his desire to add more silverware to his collection.

Hamilton backed by ex-Williams star

That determination to prove he is still capable of operating at the top level has shone through on more than one occasion this season, with an emotional victory in front of his home fans at Silverstone quickly followed up with another triumph in Belgium.

However, any hope of ending his time at Mercedes on a high appears all but over, having endured a miserable run of form since returning from the summer break alongside team-mate George Russell.

The pair have secured just one podium finish between them in their previous four outings, a return which has seen them slip further behind Ferrari, as well as title challengers Red Bull and McLaren.

Hamilton will hope a change in scenery in 2025 will spark a change in fortunes, and former F1 racer Juan Pablo Montoya has tipped the 105-time race winner to be well in contention at the top of the leaderboard this time next year.

“I think we’ll see the Lewis of old," Montoya told Gambling Zone.

“He's going to be out with a revenge to prove everybody wrong and show everybody they were wrong about him.

“I think if everything lines up, I think Lewis can be a huge threat for a championship.

“If Ferrari really wants to succeed, they really need to listen to what Lewis needs and build a car around him that Lewis wants.”

