FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION

The FIA has released a statement as speculation intensifies over whether a major motorsport event will go ahead later this year.

Preparations are already well underway ahead of the Formula 1 sporting body's annual FIA Awards ceremony, due to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton health reveal sparks EMOTIONAL response as team announce champion's driver replacement

READ MORE: Verstappen drops HUGE Red Bull exit clue

The African nation was selected to stage the prestigious event earlier this year, with motorsport bosses keen to extend their reach across the continent.

A host of F1 stars have been honoured at the showpiece spectacle in recent years, with five-time award winner Lewis Hamilton joined by the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on the list of those to receive accolades.

December's edition also holds added significance, with the FIA planning to celebrate its 120th anniversary on the day.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is a five-time FIA Award winner

The organisation is set to mark its 120th anniversary at this year's event

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican Grand Prix

FIA set to head to Africa

Fears have been growing that a Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda could see the event cancelled, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) advising against travel to the country.

The latest figures published on October 8 show that there have been 56 illnesses and 12 deaths recorded so far.

According to reports by Autosport, the FIA is in contact with government agencies to keep up to date with developments, but have confirmed that their current plans have not been impacted as of yet.

An FIA spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”

Given that no treatments are currently available, the Marburg virus has a significantly high fatality rate, with healthcare workers now being given a trial vaccine in an effort to combat the outbreak.

With months to go until the event takes place, there could well be further developments on this situation yet.

READ MORE: ENORMOUS Red Bull change could wreck plan for Verstappen future

Related