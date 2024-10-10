FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION
FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION
The FIA has released a statement as speculation intensifies over whether a major motorsport event will go ahead later this year.
Preparations are already well underway ahead of the Formula 1 sporting body's annual FIA Awards ceremony, due to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton health reveal sparks EMOTIONAL response as team announce champion's driver replacement
READ MORE: Verstappen drops HUGE Red Bull exit clue
The African nation was selected to stage the prestigious event earlier this year, with motorsport bosses keen to extend their reach across the continent.
A host of F1 stars have been honoured at the showpiece spectacle in recent years, with five-time award winner Lewis Hamilton joined by the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on the list of those to receive accolades.
December's edition also holds added significance, with the FIA planning to celebrate its 120th anniversary on the day.
READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican Grand Prix
FIA set to head to Africa
Fears have been growing that a Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda could see the event cancelled, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) advising against travel to the country.
The latest figures published on October 8 show that there have been 56 illnesses and 12 deaths recorded so far.
According to reports by Autosport, the FIA is in contact with government agencies to keep up to date with developments, but have confirmed that their current plans have not been impacted as of yet.
An FIA spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”
Given that no treatments are currently available, the Marburg virus has a significantly high fatality rate, with healthcare workers now being given a trial vaccine in an effort to combat the outbreak.
With months to go until the event takes place, there could well be further developments on this situation yet.
READ MORE: ENORMOUS Red Bull change could wreck plan for Verstappen future
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff admits Hamilton replacement error in SHOCK revelation
- 36 minutes ago
FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton health reveal sparks EMOTIONAL response as team announce champion's driver replacement
- 3 hours ago
Former F1 boss reveals BIZARRE sacking
- Today 13:57
ENORMOUS Red Bull change could wreck plan for Verstappen future
- Today 13:05
F1 star open to OFFER from alternative racing series
- Today 11:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec