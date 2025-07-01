Mercedes F1 to run ORANGE livery at British Grand Prix this weekend
Mercedes F1 to run ORANGE livery at British Grand Prix this weekend
Mercedes F1 team have announced that there will be making a surprise change to their livery at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
It comes as the team prepare to celebrate F1's 75th anniversary at the home of the first world championship race back in 1950, and follows the launch of their new concept car, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX.
F1 HEADLINES: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
That car's eye-catching sunset beam orange livery is based on the famous Mercedes C111 vehicles from the 1960s and 70s, and that colour will feature on the W16s this weekend, with the logo on its nose and engine colour getting a new look.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's driver overalls will also receive a splash of colour, while both will don special edition helmets throughout the weekend.
In a nod to the team's illustrious past, Russell drove one of the sport's all-time great F1 cars - the W196 - at Aintree in the build-up to this weekend's action, and that model will be on display for fans to see at Silverstone.
This weekend, we celebrate the past, present, and future of the three-pointed star 🙌— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 30, 2025
To our historic silver, and present black, we add the sunset beam orange inspired by the C111 and the recently launched CONCEPT AMG GT XX 🧡
Mercedes look for Silverstone success
Mercedes will hope to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Austria last time out.
Antonelli's lock-up on the first lap saw the Italian crash out in spectacular fashion, while also ending title challenger Max Verstappen's race in the process.
Despite two of his competitors crashing out, Russell could only finish down in fifth on a track where he celebrated victory in 2024.
The 27-year-old remains in the hunt for a maiden world championship following an excellent start to the campaign, but can't afford too many more bad days at the office.
He is one of four Brits set to line up on the grid this weekend alongside Lando Norris, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and Haas youngster Oliver Bearman.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri butt heads in awkward post-race mishap
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton gets major Roscoe boost for British Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Cadillac bombshell drops as Red Bull F1 star linked with shock move
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes F1 to run ORANGE livery at British Grand Prix this weekend
- 3 hours ago
F1 legend claims first podium at the age of 94
- Yesterday 20:12
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- Yesterday 21:19
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june