2025 F1 austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen George Russell

Mercedes F1 to run ORANGE livery at British Grand Prix this weekend

Mercedes F1 team have announced that there will be making a surprise change to their livery at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

It comes as the team prepare to celebrate F1's 75th anniversary at the home of the first world championship race back in 1950, and follows the launch of their new concept car, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX.

F1 HEADLINES: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

That car's eye-catching sunset beam orange livery is based on the famous Mercedes C111 vehicles from the 1960s and 70s, and that colour will feature on the W16s this weekend, with the logo on its nose and engine colour getting a new look.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's driver overalls will also receive a splash of colour, while both will don special edition helmets throughout the weekend.

In a nod to the team's illustrious past, Russell drove one of the sport's all-time great F1 cars - the W196 - at Aintree in the build-up to this weekend's action, and that model will be on display for fans to see at Silverstone.

Mercedes look for Silverstone success

Mercedes will hope to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Austria last time out.

Antonelli's lock-up on the first lap saw the Italian crash out in spectacular fashion, while also ending title challenger Max Verstappen's race in the process.

Despite two of his competitors crashing out, Russell could only finish down in fifth on a track where he celebrated victory in 2024.

The 27-year-old remains in the hunt for a maiden world championship following an excellent start to the campaign, but can't afford too many more bad days at the office.

He is one of four Brits set to line up on the grid this weekend alongside Lando Norris, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and Haas youngster Oliver Bearman.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

