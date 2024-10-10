F1 News Today: Hamilton’s NEW 2025 ROLE revealed as F1 team announce world champion's replacement
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s NEW 2025 ROLE revealed as F1 team announce world champion's replacement
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is set for a new role and it is not with Mercedes or Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican Grand Prix
One team on the Formula 1 grid have announced they are set to replace their world championship-winning driver.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK
In some surprising off-track gossip, one celebrity have revealed their love for Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announces NEW boss in major leadership change
There has been a major shakeup at the FIA with a major leadership change revealed.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton 'FIGHT' discussed as F1 star provides huge legal update
A legal case involving Lewis Hamilton has been discussed.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 returns to Africa as Red Bull meet high demand
Formula 1 has returned to Africa amid huge calls for the sport to return to the continent.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Latest F1 News
F1 set for 'REVOLUTIONARY' change in 2025
- 17 minutes ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s NEW 2025 ROLE revealed as F1 team announce world champion's replacement
- 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo future update emerges as Hamilton Ferrari debut BLOCKED - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:55
F1 Superstars
Hamilton's celebrity love revealed in US election SHOCK
- Yesterday 23:03
Daniel Ricciardo
Huge Ricciardo update emerges after Drive to Survive BOMBSHELL
- Yesterday 21:58
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton set for NEW 2025 ROLE away from Ferrari
- Yesterday 20:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec