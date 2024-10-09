F1 returns to Africa as Red Bull meet high demand

Formula 1 has taken to the streets of Africa following calls for the sport to return to the continent full-time.

Red Bull Racing delighted F1 fans with a comeback on the streets of South Africa, delivering a show-stopping performance with the help of one of their former drivers.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit bombshell emerges as CORRUPTION charge made

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut BLOCKED over Mercedes contract complication

Kyalami hosted the most recent South African Grand Prix in 1993 and, despite not being on the F1 calendar since then, demand around the pinnacle of motorsport returning to the continent has been high.

Red Bull attended to this demand by putting on a spectacular showrun, with former driver and current commentator David Coulthard piloting the RB7 around Johannesburg.

The precious machinery arrived in style, airlifted onto the streets via helicopter before 13-time grand prix winner Coulthard performed donuts and crowd-pleasing runs in front of the adoring fans.

David Coulthard raced for Red Bull F1 from 2005 until 2008

David Coulthard with Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad

Will F1 return to Africa?

Earlier this season, Lewis Hamilton publicly declared his desire to hold talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali around the need for the sport to return to the continent.

The seven-time champion, who is known for his on-track prowess and efforts to push inclusivity within the sport, has previously criticised F1 for the addition of a third US grand prix whilst Africa remains absent from the calendar.

READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement

Lewis Hamilton has frequently fought for F1 to return to Africa

Following Hamilton's own travels around Africa over F1's summer break, the Brit declared: "I think having a grand prix there will be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts," although no progress has been made just yet, with the calendar already confirmed for 2025.

The demand in South Africa is evident, with reportedly almost 20,000 people turning up for the Red Bull showrun this month, delighted to see an F1 figure like Coulthard bear the flag.

No rest for the weary, or for Red Bull during the autumn break 😏



DC takes the legendary RB7 for a spin on the streets of South Africa 🇿🇦💨



🎥: @redbullracing#F1 pic.twitter.com/Pv7kZDl6tY — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen takes legal action after Norris comments

Related