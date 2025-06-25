iPhone users fume at Apple over bizarre F1 movie advert

iPhone users have taken to social media to express their anger after receiving an unwanted ad from the Apple Wallet app promoting F1 the Movie.

A host of complaints have surfaced online after their Wallet app sent out a push notification for ticketing company, Fandango, for anyone buying at least two tickets to the film.

The tech giants poured vast sums of money into creating the feature film, which showcases a number of their products including custom-made cameras and the AirPods Max that lead character Sonny Hayes - played by Brad Pitt - sleeps in.

But while the Apple original movie is tipped to be a box office smash, many of the company's customers haven't been impressed by their marketing strategy.

“I did not pay over $1,000 for an iPhone to get advertised at,” complained one Reddit user.

Another iPhone owner took to X, saying: "Apple abusing its Apple Pay notifications to promote its F1 movie is gross."

And another wrote: "Who approved this? ads from my wallet app? Oh hell no."

On the same thread, one labelled it 'infuriating' and said: "I swear Apple's guideline said no ads in notifications."

While there is an option in iOS 26's beta build to disable the feature, anyone not on that particular build can only disable notifications, and are unable to opt out of such offers.

Will F1 movie live up to the hype?

There has been plenty of hype around the release of the new film - which also stars Damson Idris and Javier Bardem - with F1's biggest names joining the Hollywood A-listers at the premiere in New York last week.

The critics - for the most part - have been positive in their reviews, as was Lewis Hamilton having played a key role throughout production, but most of the drivers themselves have been a little less effusive with their praise.

It has also drawn criticism regarding its portrayal of female characters, a move which some believe could see the sport alienate a large portion of an audience it has worked so hard to attract in recent years.

F1 the movie was released in the UK on Wednesday June 25, with US fans having to wait until Friday to get their first glimpse.

