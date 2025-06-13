Lewis Hamilton drops outrageous claim in F1 movie review
Lewis Hamilton drops outrageous claim in F1 movie review
Lewis Hamilton has dropped his F1 movie review alongside an outrageous claim about the quality of the film.
Whilst the F1 movie has dominated recent headlines, there are plenty of racing films fans have enjoyed long before Brad Pitt’s blockbuster.
READ MORE: Valtteri Bottas pays Mercedes F1 team's MEGA bill in heartwarming Canadian Grand Prix gesture
From documentaries that follow the lives of F1 legends, such as Senna and Superswede, to the James Hunt and Niki Lauda biopic Rush, the racing world has been extensively covered on film.
However, Hamilton - who also produced the upcoming F1 movie - has stated that Pitt’s venture tops them all, and named it as the ‘best racing movie’ that has ever been made.
“If you look at previous racing movies. It’s very hard to create the authentic racing feel,” he said to Variety.
“This is the best racing movie that’s ever been made.”
When will the F1 movie be released?
The F1 movie will be released internationally on June 25, and will be available to watch in the US and Canada on June 27.
F1 stars Pitt and Damson Idris as team-mates Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce at fictional racing team APXGP, as the older driver navigates his return to motorsport alongside the promising young rookie.
The film is also directed by Joseph Kosinski, who used advanced camera technology to capture the stunning reality of F1 racing, with real F2 cars used on iconic tracks such as Silverstone and Monza.
“Lewis said to me in the beginning, ‘I’ve never seen footage in film that captures what it’s like to drive in one of these cars,’” Kosinski said.
“That’s the challenge he gave me.”
The challenge appears to have paid off according to Hamilton, who was given an early viewing of the film with the rest of the F1 grid before the critics or the general public.
F1 was produced in part by Hamilton's very own production company, Dawn Apollo Films, which was launched in 2022.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
George Russell fires Max Verstappen shot as F1 tensions swirl
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen is CASHING IN on Franz Hermann name change
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton drops outrageous claim in F1 movie review
- 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc exit rumours swirl over Ferrari release clause
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages
- Today 07:21
Most read
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june