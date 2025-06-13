Lewis Hamilton drops outrageous claim in F1 movie review

Lewis Hamilton has dropped his F1 movie review alongside an outrageous claim about the quality of the film.

Whilst the F1 movie has dominated recent headlines, there are plenty of racing films fans have enjoyed long before Brad Pitt’s blockbuster.

From documentaries that follow the lives of F1 legends, such as Senna and Superswede, to the James Hunt and Niki Lauda biopic Rush, the racing world has been extensively covered on film.

However, Hamilton - who also produced the upcoming F1 movie - has stated that Pitt’s venture tops them all, and named it as the ‘best racing movie’ that has ever been made.

“If you look at previous racing movies. It’s very hard to create the authentic racing feel,” he said to Variety.

“This is the best racing movie that’s ever been made.”

When will the F1 movie be released?

The F1 movie will be released internationally on June 25, and will be available to watch in the US and Canada on June 27.

F1 stars Pitt and Damson Idris as team-mates Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce at fictional racing team APXGP, as the older driver navigates his return to motorsport alongside the promising young rookie.

The film is also directed by Joseph Kosinski, who used advanced camera technology to capture the stunning reality of F1 racing, with real F2 cars used on iconic tracks such as Silverstone and Monza.

“Lewis said to me in the beginning, ‘I’ve never seen footage in film that captures what it’s like to drive in one of these cars,’” Kosinski said.

“That’s the challenge he gave me.”

The challenge appears to have paid off according to Hamilton, who was given an early viewing of the film with the rest of the F1 grid before the critics or the general public.

F1 was produced in part by Hamilton's very own production company, Dawn Apollo Films, which was launched in 2022.

The F1 movie contains real life racing scenes

