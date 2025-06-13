F1 Movie: Release date, trailer & all you need to know ahead of blockbuster launch

The F1 movie has been the talk of the paddock for the best part of two years now, with Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt becoming familiar faces during grand prix weekends.

As we rapidly move through June, the much-anticipated release for the F1 movie approaches, and audiences can finally see the finished project from months of filming at F1's most iconic venues.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages

So, who else stars in the movie? What is it about? And when can you go and watch the film in the cinemas?

Here is everything you need to know, from the plot to Lewis Hamilton's involvement with the project!

What is the F1 movie about?

The F1 movie follows Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) and his return to motorsport with fictional team APXGP, where he becomes embroiled in a rivalry with team-mate and rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Alongside Pitt and Idris, Kerry Condon also stars as Kate, the team’s technical director, Javier Bardem, who plays the team owner, and Kim Bodina (of Killing Eve fame) as APX's team principal.

The official trailer was released in March, and hints at on-track action at iconic circuits such as Silverstone, glamorous parties and the inner workings of the fictional F1 team.

When will the F1 movie be released?

The F1 movie will be released in cinemas internationally, including the UK, on June 25, and June 27 for audiences in the United States and Canada.

All of the current drivers on the F1 grid have been treated to a private viewing of the F1 movie, and the critics verdict has also been delivered for the blockbuster.

How was the F1 movie made?

The F1 movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, written by Ehren Kruger and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, with a budget of $300 million according to The Times.

Great pains have been taken to accurately resemble the world of F1, with actual F2 cars used for the racing scenes, and the movie even features commentary from Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle and David Croft.

Lewis Hamilton was also involved in the production of the movie, from being part of the early casting process to looking over the initial script.

In conversation with the F1 website, Hamilton revealed that the film will be the most authentic racing movie ever made, and praised the detail orientated Pitt who was taken through Hamilton's exact racing process around the corners of Silverstone.

"I remember us both standing at Silverstone circuit, at Copse, and I was showing him the things that I look for when I’m going into that corner," Hamilton said.

"We were talking about the fact that ultimately drivers are elite athletes and there is so much that goes into racing that you don’t see; the G-force and everything that our bodies go through, the rigorous training we have to do to be able to do these races.

"He was really interested in that level of insight so he could bring as much authenticity as possible to his role."

"Going from a treatment to seeing a whole script, working through a script, then going through developing cameras, through that whole process to now seeing it on a big screen… it’s amazing. I can’t wait to see people’s reactions, and how it makes them feel," Hamilton added.

The seven-time world champion even helped curate the soundtrack for the F1 movie, which includes original music from Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran and Raye.

The F1 movie even filmed fake podium celebrations

READ MORE: FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Related