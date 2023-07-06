F1 movie car revealed at Silverstone prompting MASSIVE fan reaction

Harry Smith

Thursday 6 July 2023 19:28

The livery of the F1 movie car has been revealed as Brad Pitt and the rest of the crew prepare to shoot on-track during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The project, which is an Apple Original Film project, is set to be called Apex, with the story following Brad Pitt's character Sonny Hayes in his journey through the F1 world.

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

Little more details are known about the project, on which Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer and advisor, but fans will get a good look at the car on track at Silverstone this weekend.

With Thursday's livery reveal also came the team branding, with 'APXGP' sporting a crisp black and gold livery with notable sponsors such as AMG and MSC.

Twitter reacts to APXGP

The livery reveal for APXGP sparked a mixed reaction from fans, but the overwhelming feeling was that the classy black and gold design was an impressive one.

This livery is so beautiful — Shane Assad (@Shvneo) July 6, 2023

A better livery than some of the “real” teams! — Stefano (@steferrari85) July 6, 2023

Am I the only one that thinks this looks better than half the cars on the grid? — Rrrrango (@Kadswan) July 6, 2023

Many, however, pointed out the similarities between the APXGP design and that of the now-infamous 2019 Haas challenger, the VF-19.

The Rich Energy Haascedes — Phoebe ✨ (@ZoomyStitches) July 6, 2023

