Charles Leclerc issues 'bite' caution around Roscoe Hamilton

F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed he is 'always quite worried' when it comes to being around Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton's furry companion, Roscoe.

The British Bulldog has been a central figure in Hamilton's life for over a decade now, with the pair often spotted together on race weekends in previous years.

Roscoe's health issues meant that his first appearance of this season came just last week at Silverstone, where he was introduced to the Scuderia mechanics and posed for photos.

Leo was added to the Leclerc family in 2024, and the adorable Dachshund was quickly introduced to Roscoe after it was confirmed that they would be team-mates at Ferrari this season.

And Leclerc has now provided an update on the pair's blossoming friendship.

"He [Leo] is amazing as always," he said at a fan event at Silverstone. "He's travelling with us, with Alexandra and myself, everywhere, and yeah, we take great care of him so I think he's really enjoying it.

"He met Roscoe, everything went well. Roscoe didn't bite Leo yet. I'm always quite worried, but they are good friends and it's all good."

Charles Leclerc adopted his pet pup Leo in 2024

Ferrari duo frustrated by 2025 form

While the Ferrari duo - and their respective pups - are all smiles away from the track, it's a very different story on it.

Boosted by Hamilton's arrival, the team entered 2025 full of optimism that they could be in contention for both the constructors' and drivers' championships having finished the previous campaign strongly.

However those ambitions have been parked with just half the season in the books.

Barring a disaster, McLaren will be crowned team champions for the second successive year, while both Leclerc and Hamilton are a long way off the likes of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' standings.

The team have yet to celebrate a grand prix victory in 2025, with their drivers making no secret of their frustration at having to watch the title battle unfold from afar.

Attention is now already turning towards next season, when the introduction of new engine regulations could see big changes coming at the top of the order.

