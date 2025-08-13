close global

Leclerc, Hamilton, socials

F1 fans go wild as Ferrari star wears KILT for the first time

F1 fans go wild as Ferrari star wears KILT for the first time

Leclerc, Hamilton, socials

F1 star Charles Leclerc has been dubbed 'Bonnie Prince Charlie' after appearing in a kilt for the first time.

The Ferrari racer donned the Tifosi Tartan in a recent photoshoot promoting Scotch whiskey producer, Chivas Regal, who have a partnership with the Italian giants.

In an accompanying video clip on the company's Instagram page, Leclerc said: "It's definitely the first time I have ever worn a kilt.

"It feels good, I definitely feel comfortable. I like it."

And fans were quick to give the Monegasque their seal of approval in the comments.

"Bonnie Prince Charlie," wrote one, while another said: "Gorgeous! Charles the kilt looks so good on you!"

"The man who never disappoints, beautiful also with a kilt," came another response, while one clearly excited fan said: "I didn’t know I needed Charles Leclerc in a kilt in my life. What a revelation this is."

Charles Leclerc has openly expressed his frustration with how this season has panned out

Frustration builds for Leclerc

Leclerc is currently enjoying his summer break with partner Alexandra Saint Mleux and pup Leo following a frustrating few days at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.

The 27-year-old was furious after finishing outside the podium positions having started on pole, as his wait for a first win of the season continued.

Despite coming into the 2025 campaign optimistic that they could be challenging at the top of the order this year, both Leclerc and team-mate Lewis Hamilton have been a long way off the likes of Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Leclerc holds a 42-point lead over the seven-time world champion in the drivers' standings, with neither expected to end the season in the top three.

Their attention has already turned towards 2026 as they, and their team, prepare to adjust to new engine regulations which are set to sweep the sport.

