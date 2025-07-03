Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a new role by Ferrari as the team build towards the future.

The 40-year-old made the move from Mercedes to the Italian giants ahead of the 2025 campaign, but his initial excitement quickly turned to frustration following a poor start to life under his new employers.

His chances of a historic eighth drivers' title are likely already over for another year, while the squad are more than 200 points behind defending champions McLaren in the constructors' standings with less than half the season in the books.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the team are already turning their attention to 2026, with Hamilton set to be central to their plans as new regulations sweep the sport.

"Hamilton is focusing on the indications regarding the car's suspension, a key element for making the floor work, obtaining maximum aerodynamic load and effective balance - precisely what the red car has lacked so far," the report reads.

"Finding a solution is important, because some concepts can be transferred to the next car, which will instead be totally different in other areas."

Given the 40-year-old's experience with the Silver Arrows during their domination of the sport, largely thanks to his efforts, Hamilton could make a huge difference at the Scuderia as they look to get ahead of rivals Mercedes, who have already been tipped as the favourites to master the 2026 regulations.

The Italian publication further explained Hamilton's expanded role within the team, writing: "So far he hasn't succeeded, but it is the only hope that can still motivate him. He has a two-year contract, plus an option in his favour for 2027, but it is clear that if Ferrari were to be far from competitive he could decide to retire at the end of next season, given that he will then be almost 42 years old.

"This is why Lewis is trying with all his strength to contribute to a turning point in Maranello, giving meaning to [Ferrari executive chairman] John Elkann's project."

Lewis Hamilton is targeting a first podium finish of the season at Silverstone this weekend

Hamilton hopes for Silverstone spark

Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings on 91 points, one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, and just ahead of the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

The 105-time race winner has cut a dejected figure throughout the campaign as he has struggled to put his finger on what has been going wrong.

Indeed, some pundits have suggested he may quit before the end of the year if performances don't improve, but Hamilton remains determined to turn his fortunes around.

His display at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix offered signs of progress, qualifying and finishing in fourth spot, thus matching his best result of 2025.

He will be desperate to improve that statistic in front of his home fans at the British GP on a track which holds fond memories, not least last year's unexpected triumph.

